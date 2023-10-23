Average Foreign Visitor Spent $1,933 Per Trip in the USA

According to the International Trade Administration’s National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), overall (Overseas, Canada, and Mexico) international air travelers spent $18.9 billion in the United States in the second quarter of 2023, up 32.9% from the second quarter of 2022.
Top-line characteristics of the 7.7 million Overseas visitor arrivals to the United States:
- The average overseas visitor had a combined annual household income of $95,311, stayed 19.01 nights and spent $1,933 while in the United States.
- Estimated overall travel spending in the United States was $14.9 billion, up 29.5% from the second quarter of 2022.
- The average overseas visitor made decision to visit the United States 98.4 days prior to trip and made an airline reservation 72.8 days prior to trip.
- 61% traveled alone, 20.8% traveled with a spouse/partner, and 16.3% traveled with family/relatives.
- Vacation/Holiday was the top main purpose of the trip (53.2%, similar to 53.3% in 2022 Q2), followed by Visit Friends/Relatives (24.1%, down from 27.9% in 2022 Q2), and Business1 (18.4%, up from 13.7% in 2022 Q2)
- Shopping was the top (80.5%) leisure activity engaged, followed by Sightseeing (76.9%), National Parks/Monuments (36.6%), Art Galleries/Museums (30.4%), and Small Towns/Countryside (29.1%).
- Hotel or Motel, etc. was the top (70.5%) type of accommodation used, while Auto (Private or Company) was the top (36.6%) type of transportation used in the United States.
- New York (2.4 million) was the top state visited, followed by Florida (1.9 million), California (1.6 million), Nevada (519K), and Texas (479K).
- The United Kingdom (968,000 visitor arrivals) was the top source market, followed by India (507K), Germany (467K), France (408K), and Brazil (369K).
Top-line characteristics of the 2.6 million Canadian-air visitor arrivals to the United States:
- The average Canadian-air visitor had a combined annual household income of $129,397, stayed 7.28 nights and spent $1,164 while in the United States.
- Estimated overall travel spending in the United States was $3.0 billion, up 52.4% from the second quarter of 2022.
- The average Canadian visitor made decision to visit the United States 77.4 days prior to trip and made an airline reservation 57.1 days prior to trip.
- 61.6% traveled alone, 22.1% traveled with a spouse/partner, and 14.2% traveled with family/relatives.
- Vacation/Holiday was the top main purpose of the trip (56%, down from 55.1% in 2022 Q2), followed by Business1 (21.7%, up from 18.9% in 2022 Q2), and Visit Friends/Relatives (21%, down from 22.9% in 2022 Q2).
- Shopping was the top (68.7%) leisure activity engaged, followed by Sightseeing (67%), Experience Fine Dining (27.6%), Amusement/Theme Parks (19.6%), and National Parks/Monuments (18.8%).
- Hotel or Motel, etc. was the top (79%) type of accommodation used, while Ride-sharing Service was the top (36.4%) type of transportation used in the United States.
- Florida (602,000) was the top state visited, followed by California (527K), Nevada (415K), New York (350K), and Texas (138K).
Top-line characteristics of the 724,000 Mexican-air visitor arrivals to the United States: