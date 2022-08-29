Automotive Micro Motor Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3.78% through 2022-2031

The global automotive micro motor market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 3.78% from USD 2.61billion in 2021 to USD 2.69 billion in 2022. The market is growing primarily as a result of companies resuming operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had previously resulted in restrictive containment measures such as social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities, which created operational challenges. At a CAGR of 3.68%, the worldwide automotive micro motor market is estimated to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2031.

Growing Demand:

The market for Automotive micro motors is expected to expand due to the rising demand for luxury vehicles. The system’s micro motors play a crucial role, allowing components such as environment purification and power antennae to work. The increased demand for premium automobiles is likely to drive up demand for micro motors. Audi, for example, claimed a two-fold growth in retail sales in India in 2021, from 1,687 units in 2020 to 3,298 units in 2021.

Driving Factors:

The report is intended to provide both qualitative and quantitative characteristics of the sector in each of the study’s areas and nations. Furthermore, the research provides thorough information about critical areas such as driving factors and obstacles that will shape the market’s future growth.

Restraining Factors:

Understanding the most important driving and restraining forces in the Automotive Micro Motor Market, as well as the impact that market has on the global market, are the main objectives of this study.

This research gives current market data and identifies every development opportunity for the Automotive Micro Motor industry. The research starts off with a market perspective before providing an overview and description of the global Automotive Micro Motor market. The Automotive Micro Motor market dynamics, which include market growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and current trends, as well as the value chain analysis and price structure research, are covered in the report’s overview section.

Market Key Trends:

Market key trends include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Recent development:

Overview of the business, business plan, major products, financial results, key performance indicators, risk analysis, recent developments, regional presence, and SWOT analysis

Key Market Players included in the report:

Johnson Electric

Nidec Corporation

Continental

Bosch

Denso

Asmo

ABB

Mitsuba

Brose

Mabuchi

Valeo Group

Mahle

Panasonic

S&T Motiv

Buhler Motor

Shihlin Electric

Key Market Segments

Type

1. by Power Consumption

2. Less than 12V

3. 12V-24V

4. 24V-48V

5. More than 48V

6. by Motor Type

7. AC Motor

8. DC Motor

Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Key questions:

1. What is the projected market growth rate for automotive micro motors?

2. What main elements are driving the global automotive micro motors market?

3. What are the leading manufacturers in the automotive micro motors market’s sales, revenues, and price analysis?

4. What opportunities and risks do vendors in the global Automotive Micro Motors industry encounter in terms of the Automotive Micro Motors market?

