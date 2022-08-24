Automotive Aftermarket Market to Record a CAGR of 3.1%, Several New Players to Enter the Industry – Market.us

The value of the global Automotive Aftermarket was USD 407.8bn in 2021. Between 2023 and 2032, it is expected to grow by 3.1% CAGR.

The automotive aftermarket is a segment of the auto industry that includes all businesses and service providers related to customizing and repairing vehicles. It is a fast-growing industry, with an annual revenue of over $1 trillion worldwide. You can divide aftermarket products into three groups: replacement parts (performance parts), appearance parts (appearance parts), and services that improve performance.

To keep a vehicle in good condition and safe operation, replacement parts are required. Performance parts are used for improving the vehicle’s performance. While appearance parts are used to alter or add functionality to the vehicle, they are also necessary. It is common to divide the aftermarket into replacement parts or accessories. It is actual equipment that the manufacturer doesn’t make. Aftermarket parts may be used to repair or replace parts in cars and other equipment. However, it can affect the price of an insured item.

Automobile drivers are the main driver of this industry. They want to improve their vehicles’ performance, including speed, exhaust sound, appearance, and speed. The digitized gateway design and high costs of research & developing are expected to limit the growth of the automotive aftermarket. The components’ overall cost will rise due to the shift in consumer preference towards intelligent and smart parts for their cars.

The main factor driving market growth is the growing awareness of consumers regarding the maintenance of their vehicles. Because of an increase in disposable wealth, the demand to make new vehicles with reduced fuel consumption and stricter emission norms by government initiatives increases the demand.

Market Drivers

Technology advances are increasing

In response to increasing demand for environmentally-friendly vehicles, the demand for aftermarket parts like catalytic converters or electronic chips has increased.

Market growth can be aided by government regulations

Many countries have implemented strict emissions regulations that force product manufacturers into producing environmentally friendly, high-efficiency auto parts for their domestic and international markets. This is increasing the demand for the automotive aftermarket and expected to grow at an increasing rate over the next years.

Increased demand for comfort in vehicles

OEMs offer additional accessories for vehicles to satisfy consumer needs. This allows them to increase their market share and helps with the development of the automotive aftermarket.

Increase in disposable income

Aftermarket demand is growing due to changing lifestyles and rising disposable income. Luxury vehicles are becoming more desirable due to the increase in disposable income. Due to increased demand for aftermarket automotive products, there is a growing number of millionaires around the globe who design and remodel their vehicles.

Market Restraints

Ratifications for vehicle safety technologies

The vehicle’s technology is evolving, and the sensors are better equipped to allow for a more enjoyable driving experience. It also reduces the wear of brakes and other components. This prevents components from being replaced and slows down market growth for the automotive aftermarket.

High Operating Costs

Most people cannot afford to modify their vehicles. Parts of vehicles are only available to those who have the means to pay more. If this is more common, however, the price will have to drop so that the average person can afford it.

Market Challenges

– The impact on Covid – 19 pandemic

– Less retail and less workshop business

– Efficient transition to the electric vehicle industry

Key Developments

* Goodyear purchased Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (February 2021). The combination combines two leading tyre businesses with complementary product portfolios, service offerings, and capabilities to make the US-based leader for global tyres.

Key Market Segments:

Replacement Parts

Tire

Brake Parts

Battery

Body parts

Filters

Wheels

Lighting & Electronic Components

Turbochargers

Exhaust components

Others

Distribution Channel

Retailers

-Repair Shops

-OEMs

Wholesalers & Distributors

Service Channel

DIFM (Do it for Me)

DIY (Do it Yourself)

OE (Delegating to OEM’s)

Certification

Certified Parts

Genuine Parts

Uncertified Parts

Top manufacturers: These are the major players in the automotive aftermarket market:

3M Company

Delphi Automotive PLC

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Valeo Group

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Other Key Players

