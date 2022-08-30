Auto-Injectors Market Is Projected To Succeed In USD 5.74 billion By 2031

The global autoinjectors industry was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2019. It is projected to reach USD 5.74 billion by 2031. This forecast period has a CAGR (or 18.2%) of 18.2%.

Growing Demand, The global auto-injectors market is also driven by rising self-medication, increasing demand for targeted drug delivery systems to treat chronic diseases, and government reimbursements.

However, the market is being held back by higher injector prices, a lack of self-injection practices in emerging nations, and the availability of substitute products.

Restraining Factors

According to product basis, autoinjectors are classified into fillable and prefilled injectors. The market was divided into disposable and reusable injectors according to their usability. This technology-driven growth sustains global growth in the autoinjectors industry. Drug side effects that can cause intolerance in humans are the most significant limiting factors to the autoinjectors market.

The United States is ranked sixth regarding leading causes of critical illness and allergy. In 2019, North America dominated the global auto-injectors market. Following manufacturing issues with Emerade’s auto-injector, Europe sees an increasing shortage of epinephrine. Critical companies can now focus on expanding their market presence.

Market Key Trends

Rheumatoid Arthritis is expected to have a significant market share over the forecast period.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can be described as an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune systems attack the joints. It causes inflammation of synovium, swelling, pain, and swelling around the joints. Arthritis mostly affects the elderly. The prevalence of arthritis is higher in females than it is in males. According to United Nations World Population Prospects 2020, 727 million people over 65 are currently living in the world. This number is expected double by 2050. This is due to arthritis becoming more common in the geriatric population, increasing the segment’s growth over the forecast period.

Several recent studies show that most patients with rheumatoid arthritis who used an injector for treatment were more comfortable than those who received injections from someone else.

Market players also take the initiative to drive market growth. In March 2022, NORDIC PHARMA, a SEVER Health Sciences company, submitted a New Drug Submission (NDP) to Health Canada for Nordimet, a methotrexate autoinjector. It is used to treat severe disabling active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and symptomatic control in adults with severe, recalcitrant psoriasis who are not responsive to other forms. The market is expected to grow if these drugs are approved.

Accordingly, this market segment will experience growth during the forecast period.

Recent Development

Antares Pharma (USA), and Lunatus Global Medical Supplies Dubai, signed an arrangement on August 2020. Antares is going to supply Lunatus packaged items. Lunatic is expected to submit and receive regulatory approvals for XYOSTED in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. They will also promote, market, and distribute XYOSTED.

In March 2020, SHL Medical (Switzerland) acquired Weibel CDS (Switzerland). This acquisition allowed SHL Medical to offer a more advanced drug-delivery system that is human-centered and functional.

US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly invested USD470 million in January 2020, creating more than 460 new jobs in Durham, NC. The expansion created a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at North Carolina’s research triangle park.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, USA, introduced a disposable injector, BD Intevia1ml disposable self-injector, in November 2019. This will enable the company to increase its product line in autoinjectors.

Key Companies

Mylan

BD

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly

Biogen Idec

Bayer

Meridian (Pfizer)

Ypsomed Holding

Kaleo Inc.

Owen Mumford

Antares Pharma Inc.

Medeca Pharma AB

Key Market Segments

Type

Disposable Auto-Injectors

Reusable Auto-Injectors

Application

Anaphylaxis

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritiss

