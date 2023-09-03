Airline News Australia Travel Newsletter Short News World Travel News

Australia’s Consumer Watchdog Files Lawsuit Against Qantas Airways

17 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
Australia’s consumer watchdog wants to fine flag carrier Qantas Airways a record amount for selling tickets on thousands of canceled flights. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has filed a lawsuit, alleging deceptive conduct for advertising over 8,000 canceled flights. They’re seeking a fine more than double the previous Australian record, set at AUD 125 million in 2019 for Volkswagen’s emissions scandal.

