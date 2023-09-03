Australia’s Consumer Watchdog Files Lawsuit Against Qantas Airways

Australia’s consumer watchdog wants to fine flag carrier Qantas Airways a record amount for selling tickets on thousands of canceled flights. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has filed a lawsuit, alleging deceptive conduct for advertising over 8,000 canceled flights. They’re seeking a fine more than double the previous Australian record, set at AUD 125 million in 2019 for Volkswagen’s emissions scandal.

Binayak – based in Kathmandu – is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.