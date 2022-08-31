Australia opens its borders to unvaccinated travelers

New restrictions now allow unvaccinated travelers to enter Australia as travelers no longer need to disclose their vaccination status

In July, the Australian government announced major changes to travel restrictions.

Since Australia‘s international borders opened in late 2021, fully vaccinated visa holders have been allowed to come and go freely.

This has allowed Australians to travel overseas and visit family, friends and new places after two long years of lockdowns and tight restrictions.

However, unvaccinated Australians have had to wait even longer to enjoy international travel.

As of early July, unvaccinated Australians were granted permission to travel freely in and out of Australia as the country lifted its requirement for travelers to declare their immunization status upon departure and arrival.

This has also eradicated the need for the Digital Passenger Declaration (DPD) form, which both travelers and officials have admitted was a flawed system.

Since the relaxed restrictions came into effect, Australians have been heading overseas in hoards, say travel experts.

Aussie travelers have been taking advantage of cheap travel deals – the tour provider has seen a significant uptick in Alaska tours and Scandinavia tours – amongst other destinations – as compared to the last couple of years.

Travel industry experts reminds travelers that although restrictions have been eased by the Australian government, other countries may not offer the same freedom.

Travel industry analysts advise travelers to double-check the COVID-19 restrictions in their destination and consult with their travel agent or tour guide.

