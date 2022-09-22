Auberge Resorts unveils Halehouse Spa at Stanly Ranch

Created in collaboration with TLEE Spas + Wellness

Halehouse merges tradition and innovation within a dynamic experience that blends hands-on treatments and self-directed components.

TLEE Spas + Wellness, a globally recognized spa development firm with a design-savvy, hospitality-driven approach, is honored to collaborate with Auberge Resorts Collection on the recently debuted Halehouse Spa at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, a vibrant wellness resort cultivating community spirit on a historic working ranch in Napa Valley. Set on 712 acres of vineyards and ranch land and showcasing elegant design by Overland Partners and CCID, the new-generation wellness destination takes inspiration from its scenic location in the heart of California’s wine country and fosters a sense of connection and community through diverse experiences and facilities that engage all senses.

Conceived by TLEE Spas and further developed and operated by Auberge Resorts Collection,Halehouse Spa at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection is a results-oriented wellness destination for the modern wellness consumer. To create a suitably fresh and contemporary feel, TLEE Spas + Wellness, who worked with Auberge Resorts previously on multi-award-winning Spa Solage in Calistoga, collaborated with Overland Partners and CCID on the concept and planning for the new spa and wellness offering.

“What’s unique about Halehouse, other than its strikingly beautiful setting, is the Springhouse Circuit at the heart of the spa, a concept that blends attendant services and do-it-yourself components to create an innovative bathhouse experience with a Northern California twist,” said President and Founder of TLEE Spas, Tracy Lee.

“It’s rooted in nature and is inherently social in its sensibility: encouraging meaningful connections, relaxation, recovery, within the context of pleasure and celebration.”

Situated at the spa’s core, the Springhouse Circuit is a series of hot and cold contrast experiences and technology boosts, used as a pre-treatment primer or post-workout recovery, to activate the body’s natural healing processes. Inspired by Nordic bathhouse culture, the purification circuit blends thermal bathing with a social dynamic that weaves the natural beauty of the property into the experience. The self-paced spa journey begins in the communal area designed to raise the body’s temperature, followed byalternatingheat, cold, steam, and salt inhalation therapies to help optimize physical performance and improve health.

The fresh, convivial spirit at the wellness resort is reflected in an abundance of social venues nestled among cottages, guest rooms, villas, and vineyard homes: outdoor fires that invite guests to linger, multiple pools and hot spas set in their own lavender valley, three on-site restaurants, and Halehouse Wellbeing Center. Situated on top of a hill next to the infinity sculpture by Gordon Huether, the multi-venue wellness center is flanked by a spectacular spa pool with the most mesmerizing views on the property. To help guests downshift to a more mindful state of being, the spa employs leading wellness specialists, medical professionals, and sports experts from around the world to tailor individualized programs that incorporate nourishment, hydration, sleep, movement, and targeted treatments to restore the body’s physiological markers and balance mind and spirit.

Guests can also book the spa’s Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber, as well as continuing their purification journey in the tepidarium, followed by restorative bodywork or customized skincare with Biologique Recherche products. Fieldhouse, the center’s movement studio and peak performance fitness club, offers state-of-the-art technology and amenities. Here, guests can choose from a variety of daily movement classes, undergo a fitness assessment, and receive functional training and performance coaching from world-class practitioners.

With Halehouse, the TLEE Spas team created a complete ecosystem where guests can pursue their wellness goals and staff can fulfill their mission to heal and inspire positive change, delivering both a timeless and very fresh perspective to spa.

