Atlanta and Newark Non-Stop to Marrakech: A New American Trend to Explore the Red City

Delta Air Lines has launched its first nonstop service between Atlanta (ATL) and Marrakech (RAK), marking the carrier’s entry into Morocco and its first flight to North Africa in more than a decade. The Red City in Morocco becomes so much closer for the trendy American visitor to explore.

This Delta Airlines inaugural flight—operated by a Boeing 767-400ER—landed at Marrakech Menara Airport on Sunday, opening three-times-weekly service that links Morocco’s “Red City” to Delta’s vast U.S. network via its Atlanta hub.

Delta says the route will run Tues/Thu/Sat from Atlanta and Wed/Fri/Sun from Marrakech, with a temporary daily schedule Dec. 18–Jan. 6, 2026 to meet holiday demand. The 767-400ER features Delta One lie-flat suites, Premium Select, Comfort+, and Main Cabin, along with seat-back entertainment and onboard Wi-Fi.

The launch adds Marrakech to Delta’s growing Africa map and gives U.S. travelers one-stop access from scores of cities through ATL. Speaking at the arrival, Christine Marchand-Pardo, Delta’s Managing Director for EMEAI Operations, framed the move as a milestone for U.S.–Africa connectivity and a convenient gateway to a culturally rich destination.

Aviation schedule trackers show the new transatlantic pairing clocking roughly 9–10 hours of flight time across the 4,363-mile route, depending on direction.

This service strengthens U.S.–Morocco air links and competition following last year’s U.S.–Marrakech debut by a seasonal Newark to Marrakesh flight 4 times a week on United Airlines, while giving Delta customers a nonstop option to the city known for its 1001 year style markets, restaurants, and nature.