Atlanta and Newark Non-Stop to Marrakech: A New American Trend to Explore the Red City

This Delta Airlines inaugural flight—operated by a Boeing 767-400ER—landed at Marrakech Menara Airport on Sunday, opening three-times-weekly service that links Morocco’s “Red City” to Delta’s vast U.S. network via its Atlanta hub.
Delta says the route will run Tues/Thu/Sat from Atlanta and Wed/Fri/Sun from Marrakech, with a temporary daily schedule Dec. 18–Jan. 6, 2026 to meet holiday demand. The 767-400ER features Delta One lie-flat suites, Premium Select, Comfort+, and Main Cabin, along with seat-back entertainment and onboard Wi-Fi.
The launch adds Marrakech to Delta’s growing Africa map and gives U.S. travelers one-stop access from scores of cities through ATL. Speaking at the arrival, Christine Marchand-Pardo, Delta’s Managing Director for EMEAI Operations, framed the move as a milestone for U.S.–Africa connectivity and a convenient gateway to a culturally rich destination.
Aviation schedule trackers show the new transatlantic pairing clocking roughly 9–10 hours of flight time across the 4,363-mile route, depending on direction.
This service strengthens U.S.–Morocco air links and competition following last year’s U.S.–Marrakech debut by a seasonal Newark to Marrakesh flight 4 times a week on United Airlines, while giving Delta customers a nonstop option to the city known for its 1001 year style markets, restaurants, and nature.
