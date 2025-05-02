ATC Reminds Africa of Its Special Responsibility for UN-Tourism by endorsing Gloria Guevara

African Travel Commission [ATC] calls for its members to uphold fairness and equity. ATC is endorsing Gloria Guevara for Secretary-General for UN Tourism, former UNWTO. The article explains why Africa cannot afford to close the door on itself again.

As the Executive Council of UN-Tourism, formerly known as the United Nations Tourism Organisation [UNWTO], prepares to select the UN-affiliated agency’s next Secretary-General, the African Travel Commission [ATC] has called on African members of the UN-Tourism Executive Council to act with wisdom, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the principles of fairness, equity, and global balance that underpin the United Nations system.

Lucky Onoriode George, Executive Director of ATC, stated that the incumbent Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, who is completing his second term, must not be allowed to alter established norms in an attempt to secure a third term. “No UN agency permits its leadership to serve beyond two terms. This standard must be upheld to preserve institutional credibility and legitimacy,” George said.

He reminded the Executive Council members from Africa of ATC’s pivotal role in transforming the former International Union of Official Travel Organizations [IUOTO] into the World Tourism Organisation [WTO] in 1975.

“As key architects of that transformation, African nations have a special responsibility to uphold and defend the highest standards of multilateral governance,” he added.

The ATC also expressed deep concern over the promotion of another European candidate, Harry Theoharis of Greece, as a potential successor to the current Secretary General, who is also from Europe. The current secretary-general is from Georgia, another European country.

George argued that this pattern undermines the principle of regional rotation and leaves little space for leadership from underrepresented regions.

“Africa must not remain silent in the face of this imbalance. If not now, when will qualified Africans or candidates from other neglected regions be given a fair chance to lead?” he asked.

In contrast, the ATC strongly endorses Gloria Guevara of Mexico, citing her exceptional qualifications and global outlook. As a former Minister of Tourism of Mexico and recent chief executive officer of the World Travel and Tourism Council [WTTC], Guevara brings a wealth of experience from both the public and private sectors.

“Her candidacy represents inclusiveness, reform, and a much-needed departure from continental monopoly in leadership,” said George.

“It must also be clearly stated that UN Tourism is not a marketing agency, but a policy-shaping platform for global tourism development. Its leadership must reflect a global mindset, moral standing, and a vision for equitable progress across all nations.”

The ATC also regretted the missed opportunity in 2017 when two African countries withheld support from Dr. Walter Mzembi of Zimbabwe, costing the continent a chance to lead the organisation.

“Africa cannot afford to close the door on itself again,”

George warned.

“If we continue to prioritise personal and political interests over continental unity, we will remain vulnerable to manipulation and ridicule,” the statement continued. “We must speak with one voice, not only for ourselves but for global justice and balance.”

“The African Travel Commission therefore calls on all African members of the Executive Council who will be voting that is made up of, Cabo Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia to vote with conscience, courage, and clarity.

“After all, all member states pay the same membership fees. One must ask: why should one region dominate perpetually? Let the record show that Africa stood for fairness when it mattered most,” the ATC concluded.

About the African Travel Commission [ATC]

Established in the 1960s by the chief executive officers of national tourism agencies across Africa, the ATC was modelled after the European Travel Commission [ETC].

The Commission played a historic role in establishing World Tourism Day, which is marked globally on September 27, and has consistently advocated for equitable representation and policy leadership in global tourism.