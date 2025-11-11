ATA and ATPCO Join Forces to Simplify Airline Tax Management

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and ATPCO h ave announced a new partnership that will simplify airline operations by integrating their systems for managing ticket taxes, fees, and charges (TFCs).

These charges—ranging from VAT to airport and security fees—account for approximately one-fifth of the cost of air travel, with airlines collecting roughly USD 147 billion each year on behalf of governments and authorities worldwide.

Until now, airlines had to subscribe separately to IATA for TFC data and to ATPCO for the tools that integrate that data into pricing and settlement systems. The new collaboration will merge these services into a single, streamlined offering, reducing costs and simplifying access to consistent, trusted information.

The rollout will happen in stages. By December 2025, airlines that are part of ATPCO’s community will gain direct access to IATA’s Ticket Tax Box Service (TTBS), a global directory of tax and fee data. In early 2026, IATA and ATPCO will consolidate their TFC products into a single solution managed by IATA, with ATPCO providing technical expertise. Looking ahead, the partners plan to develop advanced tools that automate and simplify how airlines account for and manage TFCs—an important step toward the industry’s transition to Offers and Orders, the new retailing model for air travel.

Frederic Leger of IATA called the move a significant step in reducing administrative burdens and boosting efficiency. At the same time, ATPCO’s Tom Gregorson emphasized how the partnership will help airlines integrate accurate tax data directly into their pricing and accounting systems—saving both time and money.