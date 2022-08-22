At least 50 people die in India monsoons

Indian emergency workers are using helicopters to search for, and rescue people trapped in remote areas

According to the latest official reports, at east 50 people have lost their lives in floods and landslides, caused by heavy monsoons in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Odisha in northern India.

At least 36 people were killed in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh. Four people were dead and were 13 missing in the neighboring Uttarakhand. Heavy flooding killed at least six people in the coastal state of Odisha.

Many of those deaths were caused by homes collapsing while the residents were still inside.

Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes and rescue operations are ongoing to find those missing. Indian emergency workers are using helicopters to search for, and rescue people trapped in remote areas.

Odisha officials today announced the decision to evacuate 120,000 people from low-lying areas, which are at increased risk due to the numerous rivers that flow through the state and into the Bay of Bengal.

Jharkhand authorities said that five people were swept away by the swollen Nalkari river over the weekend, with four bodies recovered so far.

No severe weather warnings remained in effect in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Odisha as of tonight, thunderstorms are predicted to resume later in the week.

Earlier, Indian government weather forecasts had predicted an average level of rainfall throughout August and September.