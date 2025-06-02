At Least 153 People Died in Central Nigeria Floods

Current premium viewers: 17

Ibrahim Hussaini, the head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has confirmed that while the search-and-rescue efforts continue, the numbed of people killed in central Nigeria’s catastrophic flooding has risen to 153.

According to the official, at least 3,018 people have been displaced, with 503 households and 265 residences affected, while three communities were entirely swept away.

The risk of flooding in Nigeria is always high during its rainy season, which usually starts in April.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has instructed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and national security forces to enhance search-and-rescue operations in the impacted regions. In addition to emergency response initiatives, Tinubu has mandated the National Orientation Agency to intensify public awareness campaigns in flood-prone areas to bolster preparedness and response for future disasters.

In April, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, recognized 32 Nigerian states and the FCT as high-risk zones for flooding, cautioning that climate change is exacerbating the frequency and intensity of floods. He pointed out that coastal and river regions, particularly the states of Bayelsa, Delta, Lagos, and Rivers, are especially susceptible to rising sea levels and tidal surges, which could have detrimental effects on fishing, wildlife, and navigation.

Mokwa, situated in Niger State, functions as an essential trade route linking agricultural producers in the northern region with traders in the southern region.

In September of 2024, many people lost their lives and many others were trapped as devastating floods inundated Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State. Sirajo Garba, the northeast zonal coordinator for NEMA, reported that over 1,000 individuals had been rescued, and more than 70,000 displaced persons were residing in seven camps.