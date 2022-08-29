At a CAGR of 6.66% | the Global Ammonia Market is Expected to Reach a Value of USD 114.76 billion by 2028

The ammonia market is expected to reach USD 114.76 billion by 2028. This represents a 6.66% CAGR over the forecast period (2021-2028). The market was worth USD 73.17 billion in 2021.

Ammonia, a colorless gas that emits a distinctive odor, is also known as a building block chemical and a key component of many products we use daily. It can be found in air, soil, water, plants, animals, and humans. Ammonia is also a key building block of ammonium-nitrate fertilizer. This fertilizer releases nitrogen, which is essential for the growth of plants. The majority of ammonia that is produced globally is used to fertilize food production. Food crops are often depleted of soil nutrients due to their high nutritional content. Most farmers use ammonia-based fertilizers to keep their soil productive and maintain healthy crops. The global ammonia market will grow due to the rising demand for food and growing dependence on fertilizers.

Ammonia Market: Drivers

To drive market growth, increase fertilizer consumption and agricultural production

The rising global population and increasing food demand will likely result in increased revenue for the fertilizer industry. The fertilizer industry is crucial to crop yield and agricultural productivity. Fertilizers are essential nutrients for plants, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK). Globally, commercial agriculture is gaining popularity and will drive increased use of nitrogenous fertilizers. These fertilizers depend on the demand for oil seeds and grain crops, which drive overall fertilizer production.

The majority of ammonia is used in agriculture to provide nitrogen for plants. The compound is used in fertilizer production to make solid materials like urea, ammonium, nitrate, and sulfurate. Ammonium phosphate can also oversee the lawn, maintain it, or plant new grass.

Ammonia Market: Restraints

Exposition to high concentrations of NH3 may impact humans and hinder the market growth

Inhalation of vapors and gas can expose most people to NH3. People are more likely to be exposed to NH3 because it is naturally found in cleaning products. It reacts instantly with the skin, eyes, respiratory tract, oral cavity, and throat. Low ammonia concentrations in solutions or air can cause rapid skin or eye irritation. Higher concentrations can cause severe burns or injury. Concentrated solutions, such as industrial cleaners, can cause severe burns to the skin and permanent damage to the eyes or blindness. Exposure to concentrated solutions can cause skin burns, permanent eye damage and blindness, as well as other adverse effects.

Ammonia Market Key Trends:

Market dominance is expected to be held by the Agriculture Industry

With an estimated market share of around 80%, the agriculture industry is the dominant market for ammonia. Ammonia is mainly used in fertilizers. This may increase its use in the agricultural market over the forecast period.

Even though the long-term outlook for global agriculture is generally unchanged after the pandemic, agricultural production growth rates have been steadily falling.

Expectations of increasing fertilizer efficiency and recycle more organic nutrients will drive up fertilizer demand in developed and emerging countries.

Global fertilizer demand is slowing, but ammonia-based products are doing better.

South Asia, Latin America, and Southeast Asia are expected to experience the greatest growth. This growth is expected to be aided by significant increases in urea consumption, particularly in Latin America and East Asia (including China) for its industrial sectors.

Recent development:

OCI has partnered with majors to commercialize ammonia over the next few years

Qatar approved major mergers and acquisitions of ammonia producers. This will allow for a rapid increase in output and make the companies more competitive.

OCI NV will establish a maritime value chain in March 2020 and commercialize ammonia/methanol as future shipping fuels, thanks to a partnership between MAN Energy Solutions and Hartmann Group.

Scope of the Report

Key Market Players:

Yara

CF Industries

Agrium

Group DF

Qafco

PotashCorp

TogliattiAzot

Eurochem

Acron

Koch

Safco

Pusri

OCI Nitrogen

MINUDOBRENIYA

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd

CNPC

SINOPEC

Hubei Yihua

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Lutianhua Group

Type

Liquid Ammonia

Gas Ammonia

Application

Fertilizer

Refrigerant

Polymer Synthesis

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

