At a CAGR of 11.8% | Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size worth USD 534.2 Million by 2029, Technological advancements in adhesives to boost market growth – Market.us

At a CAGR rate of 11.8%, the Global Smart Manufacturing Market will grow from USD 177.5 Million in 2019 to USD 534.2 Million by 2029.

Smart manufacturing refers to a method of manufacturing that optimizes product design, manufacturing process, and transaction processes. Smart manufacturing is the use of automation machinery. This process aims to make it more efficient and to take advantage of the information technology available to access a global market. This manufacturing reduces the workload and allows for greater flexibility.

The key factors driving the growth of smart manufacturing are increasing industry adoption and rising government involvement in supporting industrial automation. Also, rising emphasis on regulatory compliances and rising complexity in supply chains, growing demand for software systems that lower time and cost, increased use of automated machinery in various manufacturing industries, and rising government investments currently being made in support of smart manufacturing. In the next forecast period, smart manufacturing will be further boosted by increased adoption of IoT, cloud platforms, and rising integration of various solutions to improve performance and accelerate industrial growth in emerging countries.

Smart Manufacturing Market: Drivers

DRIVERS – Increasing government involvement with smart manufacturing

Global governments are increasingly aware of the potential for smart manufacturing technologies and are funding R&D to support them. Many countries support IIoT innovation because they believe that they will be the first to adopt this technology. They support IoT research and new implementations to build and manage smart cities.

Globally, governments are funding research centers, educational institutions, and research organizations that explore 3D printing technology further. The US, Canada, and the UK have developed national programs to encourage university-level 3D printing research, drive technology advances, and establish many startups. Industrialists and governments around the globe are also drawn to 3D printing technology by the emergence of new applications. APAC countries are actively pursuing initiatives and projects to digitize manufacturing facilities

Smart Manufacturing Market: Restraints

High investment and high costs in the implementation of smart manufacturing solutions

Global market growth is impeded by the high cost of installing smart manufacturing solutions. It takes a lot of capital to install and set up smart manufacturing technologies like automated guided vehicles (AGVs), Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI), HMI and Warehouse Management System (WMS) and PAM. This can deter manufacturers from moving to smart manufacturing. EMI, for example, allows enterprises to plan, control and execute operations in real time. However, this can come at a higher cost. Due to the need for consultation, acquisition, implementation, and maintenance of these systems and services, information and enabling technology systems to have a high installation cost. Smart manufacturing has led to adoption advanced smart manufacturing equipment such as industrial robots and smart field devices. Technology must be better with the most recent functional technologies, such as gesture recognition, voice recognition and multitouch screens, to communicate with these devices. This increases the system’s cost. These technologies can be quite costly and could cause additional financial hardship for companies that operate in price-sensitive markets.





Smart Manufacturing Market Key Trends:

The Automotive Industry will drive market growth

Smart technologies such as Industry 4.0 and IoT are expected to boost automotive manufacturing. Discrete manufacturing refers to the production or manufacturing of parts that can be touched individually and counted. These pieces are mostly related to assembly lines. Discrete manufacturing refers to products such as automobile parts and cars that are becoming more connected.

Smart manufacturing will help to balance demand and supply, improve product design, maximize manufacturing efficiency, and reduce waste. The automotive sector has the opportunity to use field devices such as sensors, robotics, and ICS to respond faster to market demands, reduce manufacturing downtimes and improve supply chain efficiency.

Smart manufacturing addresses the primary concern of the automotive industry: the length of a project. Manufacturers can improve their competitiveness by combining low-cost automation with cost innovation and quick return-on-investment.

Automotive industry has spent billions on edge computing technology. Ericsson projects that the number of connected cars worldwide will reach 700 million by 2025, according to Ericsson. Data volume between vehicles and cloud could be around 100 petabytes per day.

UBS estimates that Europe’s electric vehicle sales will reach 6.33 Million units by 2025. China is expected to sell 4.84 Million units. The demand for electric vehicles is high in Europe and Asia-Pacific, which will lead to an increase in the implementation of smart automotive factories.

Recent development:

ABB launched its cobots portfolio in the GoFa and SWIFTIcobot family of robots in February 2021.These cobots will have higher payload capacity and faster movement speeds than single arm YuMi.

September 2021 – Honeywell International, Inc. invented the Smart Flexible Depalletizer, a robot that automates labour-intensive tasks. This technology improves warehouse productivity and lowers worker injuries.

– Honeywell International, Inc. invented the Smart Flexible Depalletizer, a robot that automates labour-intensive tasks. This technology improves warehouse productivity and lowers worker injuries. March 2021 – Connectix is a new range of intuitive software products from General Electric. This service is for smart manufacturing. These services allow manufacturers to make better decisions, improve their energy efficiency, and make more efficient use of data analytics.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2019 USD 177.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.8% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel

Key Market Players:

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

FANUC

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric S.E.

General Electric Company

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Type

Human-Machine Interface

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence

Plant Asset Management

Manufacturing Execution System

Warehouse Management System

Industrial Communications

Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Chemicals & Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Semiconductor & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas and Others (Energy, Mining, And Pulp & Paper)

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What is the expected CAGR for smart manufacturing during 2022-203?

What are the major players in the smart manufacturing industry?

What are the driving factors for the smart manufacturing market?

What is the market size and growth rate for the Smart Manufacturing Market?

Which region holds the largest share of the Global Smart Manufacturing Market?

What opportunities are there for new market entrants to enter the market?

