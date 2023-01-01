Asman: An Ecocity Envisioned for Medical Tourism

The city—whose grid will look like a Kyrgyz string instrument, the komuz—is supposed to have a car racing track, lakeside water sports facilities, traffic control managed by artificial intelligence, malls, and gourmet restaurants.

In line with the ongoing eco-friendly movement, Kyrgyzstan intends to construct the Asman Eco-City of the Future along the edges of Lake Issyk-Kul. The official project website envisions accommodating around 300,000 residents within the city; however, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan has hinted at the potential for an even larger population in the future.

“From 500,000 to 700,000 people will live in the future city,” Japarov said ahead of laying an inaugural capsule at the construction site in June. “The total area of the city is 4,000 hectares. The construction will be financed by external investors—foreign companies.”

Up to now, the trio of French companies – Finentrep Aspir, MEDEF, and Mercuroo – have committed to investing five billion US dollars into the initiative, which constitutes a quarter of the required overall funding.

The city—whose grid will look like a Kyrgyz string instrument, the komuz—is supposed to have a car racing track, lakeside water sports facilities, traffic control managed by artificial intelligence, malls, and gourmet restaurants.

Transforming Healthcare in Asman City: Asman Healthcare City’s Ambitious Vision

Situated near Yssyk-Kul Lake in the Kyrgyz Republic is Asman Healthcare City. It is on track to establish itself as a notable presence in the healthcare sector. Similarly, the facility has gained attention for partnering with renowned healthcare providers from around the world. However, there’s more depth to this endeavor than initially apparent.

A Vision for Comprehensive Healthcare

Asman Healthcare City aims to evolve into a holistic healthcare hub. It plans to provide an extensive array of medical services, including preventative care, diagnostics, treatment, and rehabilitation. The facility boasts state-of-the-art technology to ensure accurate diagnoses and treatments across various medical fields.

A Healing Environment

The facility is located near Yssyk-Kul Lake. Beautiful mountains surround the lake. This setting creates a peaceful and therapeutic environment for patients. Accessibility is also a priority, with Yssyk-Kul Tamchi International Airport just 12 km away.

Global Collaboration

Asman Healthcare City has strategically partnered with respected healthcare providers from various countries. Those providers are from countries like South Korea, Israel, Germany, Turkey, USA, and Russia. These collaborations aim to enhance the quality of healthcare services provided.

Economic Impact and Community Engagement

Asman Healthcare City’s development is expected to positively impact the local economy and tourism beyond healthcare. Additionally, the project aims to create employment opportunities for the local community, further contributing to the region’s growth.

Ruslan Akmataliev, the head of the Asman project, aspires to entice skilled Kyrgyz professionals who have pursued more lucrative opportunities abroad to return to their homeland. Simultaneously, the project aims to provide employment opportunities for Kyrgyz laborers who would otherwise opt to work in Russia.

Experienced Infrastructure Developers

To ensure the success of its ambitious vision, Asman Healthcare City has chosen experienced infrastructure developers with notable projects worldwide. This selection reflects their commitment to excellence and expertise in the field.

In addition, Asman Healthcare City continues its journey, it aims to transform healthcare in the region. Its comprehensive approach, global collaborations, and economic impact are promising developments. These changes are significant in the healthcare landscape of the Kyrgyz Republic and have an impact beyond its borders.