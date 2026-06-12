Tourism leaders from 22 countries gathered in Ulaanbaatar for the 15th Asian Tourism Forum to discuss sustainability, AI, and regional cooperation. The event highlights Mongolia’s ambitious plans to expand tourism, attract investment, improve infrastructure, and position Ulaanbaatar as a year-round destination and regional tourism hub.

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — The 15th Asian Tourism Forum is being held in Ulaanbaatar from June 11–13 under the theme “The Asian Paradigm of Hospitality and Tourism,” bringing together more than 100 leading tourism experts, researchers, policymakers, and industry executives from 22 countries.

The forum is jointly organized by Mongolia’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth, the Ulaanbaatar Tourism Department, the Mongolian Tourism Association, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and the Tourism Education and Development Society.

Delegates from South Korea, Australia, China, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, the United States, Germany, and other countries are discussing some of the most pressing issues shaping the future of tourism in Asia. Topics include sustainable tourism development, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, service robotics, environmental and social governance standards, workforce development, and regional cooperation.

For Mongolia, however, the conference represents more than an academic gathering. It is a statement of ambition from a country seeking to transform tourism into one of the pillars of its economic diversification strategy.

Ulaanbaatar at the Center of Mongolia’s Tourism Vision

Mongolia

As Mongolia’s capital and primary international gateway, Ulaanbaatar occupies a critical position in the country’s tourism future. Nearly every international visitor passes through the city, making it both a first impression and a potential destination in its own right.

For decades, Mongolia’s tourism image has been dominated by its vast steppes, nomadic culture, the Gobi Desert, and adventure travel experiences. While those attractions remain the country’s strongest tourism assets, government planners and industry leaders increasingly see Ulaanbaatar as an untapped urban destination capable of extending visitor stays and increasing tourism spending.

The city is home to major cultural institutions, museums, Buddhist monasteries, performing arts venues, modern shopping districts, and an emerging culinary scene that blends traditional Mongolian cuisine with international influences. Tourism officials believe Ulaanbaatar can become a year-round destination rather than merely a transit point for travelers heading to rural attractions.

Ambitious Growth Plans

Mongolia’s tourism sector has been identified as a strategic industry under the country’s 2023–2028 Long-Term Tourism Development Strategy.

Officials hope to significantly increase international arrivals over the coming years while positioning Mongolia as one of Asia’s premier destinations for nature-based, cultural, and sustainable tourism.

The government’s broader vision includes:

Expanding international air connectivity.

Increasing tourism investment.

Developing higher-quality accommodation and visitor services.

Improving tourism infrastructure.

Strengthening destination marketing.

Creating year-round tourism products.

Encouraging foreign investment and public-private partnerships.

Industry leaders believe tourism can become a major source of employment, especially for young people, while generating revenue outside Mongolia’s traditional mining sector.

The Potential: A Unique Destination in Asia

Few countries offer the combination of experiences available in Mongolia.

Visitors can travel from a modern capital city to remote wilderness areas within hours, encounter centuries-old nomadic traditions, attend world-famous Naadam festivals, explore ancient Silk Road heritage, and experience some of the least crowded landscapes on Earth.

In an era when many travelers seek authenticity, sustainability, and meaningful cultural experiences, Mongolia possesses a competitive advantage that many destinations struggle to replicate.

Global tourism trends also favor destinations with strong outdoor and adventure tourism offerings. The growing demand for ecotourism, wellness travel, cultural immersion, and experiential tourism aligns closely with Mongolia’s strengths.

Ulaanbaatar itself is seeking to capitalize on these trends by developing cultural tourism, conference and events tourism, culinary tourism, creative industries, and heritage experiences.

Hosting international conferences such as the Asian Tourism Forum is part of a broader strategy to establish the city as a regional hub for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE tourism).

Challenges That Cannot Be Ignored

Despite its enormous potential, Mongolia’s tourism industry faces significant challenges.

Accessibility remains one of the biggest barriers. International flight capacity has historically been limited compared with major Asian tourism destinations, and long travel distances can make Mongolia a relatively expensive destination to reach.

Seasonality also affects tourism performance. Visitor arrivals are heavily concentrated during the summer months, creating pressure on infrastructure during peak periods while leaving tourism businesses underutilized during the rest of the year.

Ulaanbaatar faces its own urban challenges. Winter air pollution, traffic congestion, and infrastructure constraints can affect visitor perceptions and overall travel experiences. Industry experts argue that continued investment in public transportation, urban development, and environmental management will be essential for sustainable tourism growth.

Another challenge is workforce development. As visitor numbers increase, the sector will require more trained hospitality professionals, multilingual guides, digital marketing specialists, destination managers, and tourism entrepreneurs.

Tourism leaders attending the forum emphasized the importance of linking academic research with practical industry needs to help address these challenges.

Technology and Innovation Driving the Future

One of the key themes of this year’s forum is the growing role of technology in tourism.

Participants are examining how artificial intelligence, automation, service robots, smart destination management systems, and digital platforms are transforming traveler expectations and tourism operations.

For Mongolia, digital innovation could help overcome some of the structural challenges associated with geography and distance.

Enhanced online marketing, AI-powered visitor services, smart tourism applications, virtual destination promotion, and improved digital booking systems can help Mongolia compete more effectively in the global tourism marketplace.

Industry experts also see opportunities for data-driven tourism management that can improve visitor experiences while supporting sustainability goals.

Sustainability as a Competitive Advantage

As tourism grows, sustainability remains a central concern.

Mongolia’s natural landscapes are among its greatest tourism assets, making environmental protection essential to the industry’s long-term success.

Forum participants are discussing strategies to balance growth with conservation, ensuring that increased visitor numbers do not damage fragile ecosystems or undermine traditional cultural practices.

Many tourism professionals view Mongolia as uniquely positioned to become a model for sustainable tourism development in Asia because much of its tourism appeal is directly linked to nature, heritage, and local communities.

Regional Cooperation and New Partnerships

According to Batbold D., Vice President of the Mongolian Tourism Association, the forum is intended to support the goals of Mongolia’s long-term tourism strategy while promoting the country’s tourism potential internationally.

He expressed hope that the event will strengthen ties between researchers and industry practitioners, attract foreign investment, create new marketing opportunities, and deepen regional cooperation.

Such partnerships may prove increasingly important as Asian tourism continues its recovery and transformation. Collaborative marketing initiatives, shared sustainability standards, educational exchanges, and improved regional connectivity could help create new opportunities for destinations across the continent.

Looking Ahead

Since its establishment in 1993, the Asian Tourism Forum has served as an important platform for discussing tourism trends, hospitality management, marketing innovation, and sustainability challenges throughout Asia.

This year’s gathering in Ulaanbaatar arrives at a pivotal moment for Mongolia’s tourism sector.

The country’s tourism industry stands at the intersection of opportunity and responsibility. With world-class natural attractions, a distinctive cultural identity, and growing international visibility, Mongolia has the ingredients to become one of Asia’s most compelling destinations.

Whether those ambitions are realized will depend on continued investment, improved infrastructure, sustainable development practices, workforce training, and the ability to translate strategic vision into practical results.

For Ulaanbaatar, the forum is not only a venue for discussing the future of tourism—it is also a chance to demonstrate that Mongolia intends to play a larger role in shaping that future.