Ascend Airways Malaysia Obtains Full AOC and Air Service Permit (ASP)

Ascend Airways Malaysia, part of Avia Solutions Group — the world’s largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider — has officially received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and Air Service Permit (ASP) , marking the completion of its certification process with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) .

Following the initial approval of its Conditional Air Service Permit (CASP) in 2024, the Kuala Lumpur-based airline is now ready to begin operations this November with its first Boeing 737-800SF aircraft.

Ascend Airways Malaysia will operate ACMI and charter services for both passenger and cargo operations within Malaysia and across Southeast Asia. Passenger flights are planned to begin in Q1 2026, pending further regulatory approvals, alongside fleet expansion.

CEO Germal Singh Khera emphasized the airline’s goal of supporting Malaysia’s growing aviation sector, which is projected to see passenger traffic growth of 8.4%–15.6% in 2025, reaching up to 112.9 million passengers. He highlighted Malaysia’s strategic role as a logistics and aviation hub connecting Southeast Asia, China, and India.

Mr. Khera added that the ACMI model will play a key role in the Asia-Pacific logistics ecosystem, helping airlines optimize capacity, manage seasonal demand, and enhance profitability by 2–3%.

Globally, Avia Solutions Group operates 11 AOCs and manages a fleet of 187 aircraft, shifting capacity between regions based on demand.

CAAM CEO Dato’ Captain Norazman Bin Mahmud praised Ascend Airways Malaysia’s preparedness and compliance, stating that the AOC and ASP issuance followed a “thorough and stringent evaluation process” ensuring adherence to Malaysia’s aviation safety standards.