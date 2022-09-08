Arts Suite by WE COLLECT – surrounded by art from stars



The emblematic Hotel Arts Barcelona partners with Madrid’s leading gallery to offer patronage to emerging artists by turning Signature Suite into a site-specific exhibition space.

Keeping up its artistic heritage 30 years after its opening, Barcelona’s architectural icon Hotel Arts Barcelona has rolled out a new initiative in partnership with WE COLLECT , Madrid’s leading art gallery, aimed at spotlighting Europe’s emerging artists while immersing guests in local art and culture. The new partnership marks the arrival of WE COLLECT, Madrid’s authority on contemporary art, in Barcelona, Europe’s cultural epicentre.

Boasting a collection of over 500 original artworks, the urban resort located right on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea is now offering art lovers an opportunity to view a collection of exclusive pieces on display at the new WE COLLECT gallery space that opened inside Hotel Arts in July 2022 with a solo exhibition of Barcelona-born artist Alan Sastre.

WE COLLECT will also transform one of Hotel Art’s largest living spaces, a Signature Suite, into an exhibition space where site-specific installations by local and international artists will be on rotation every three months.

Site-specific installations

The brainchild of WE COLLECT’s Enrique del Ríoand and Amaia de Mekaña, Arts Suite by WE COLLECT aims to promote young emerging artists and give more established artists a platform to reach a wider audience. Every three months, different artists will be invited to create a site-specific installation inside Arts Suite by WE COLLECT offering guests a unique insight into the creatives’ artistic vision, as well as demonstrating how art interacts with space and people who inhabit it.

Located on the 30th floor and boasting more than 180 square metres of minimalist space, Arts Suite by WE COLLECT offers a combination of modern comforts, spectacular sea views and curated artworks. From mid-September to mid-November 2022, guests booking Arts Suite by WE COLLECT will be able to stay amid striking artworks by Romain Blanck, a Düsseldorf-born artist.

Blanck’s works have anuncertain quality about them, a visual superposition of pictorial elements reminiscent of a freehand doodle in a notebook, a zig-zag line to test a pen, or the drawing made on the screen of a mobile device or a tablet.

In his paintings, Blanck reuses doodles, transient and invisible lines, unconscious shapes and drawings that we all make and discard but that he considers usable. Reproductions and changes that occur during the process of drawing are visible in numerous marks on the surface and in tension with the cold planning that appears at first sight.

In 2023, Arts Suite by WE COLLECT will host exhibitions by Beatriz Dubois, Ramón Muñoz and Carla Fuentes. For more information about Hotel Arts Barcelona, please visit hotelartsbarcelona.com.

About Hotel Arts Barcelona

Hotel Arts Barcelona boasts stunning panoramic views from its unique location on the waterfront, in the heart of the city’s Port Olímpic neighbourhood. Designed by renowned architect Bruce Graham, Hotel Arts features 44 floors of exposed glass and steel, making it a prominent feature of Barcelona’s skyline. The waterfront hotel’s 455 rooms and 28 exclusive Penthouses feature sleek, modern design complemented by an impressive 20th century collection of works by contemporary Catalan and Spanish artists.

Hotel Arts is one of the premier culinary destinations in Barcelona with 2 Michelin-starred Enoteca helmed by the illustrious, 5 Michelin- starred chef Paco Perez. Guests seeking a serene escape may enjoy signature treatments by renowned Spanish skin-care brand Natura Bisse overlooking the Mediterranean Sea at 43 The Spa. Recognized as one of the top business hotels in Spain, Hotel Arts provides over 3,000 square-feet of function space overlooking the Mediterranean in Arts 41, for board meetings and conferences as well as social events, weddings and celebrations. The hotel offers an additional 24,000 square-feet of function space, with the main meeting space located on the lower ground and second floors.

