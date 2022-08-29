Artificial Intelligence Ai In Healthcare Market To Develop Strongly And Cross USD 10.7 Billion By 2028

Global artificial intelligence in healthcare market was valued at USD 10.7 Billion in 2021. It is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR of 38.5%) between 2022 and 2030. Market growth is driven by the growing number of patients’ health-related digital data, the increasing demand for personalized medicine and rising costs of care.

A growing number of people over 65, changing lifestyles and rising incidence of chronic diseases have all contributed to the increased demand for early diagnosis and better understanding of these diseases. Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other algorithms are widely used in healthcare systems to accurately predict disease at an early stage. This is based on historical data.



Get the Sample Pages of Report : https://market.us/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-healthcare-market/request-sample/

Driving Factors

Globally, healthcare costs are rising due to factors like the increasing demand for healthcare services as well the increased development of costly prescription drugs and medical tech, rising rates of chronic diseases and operational inefficiencies and an increase rate of hospital readmissions. Healthcare providers will need to optimize their resource and asset allocations over time. This includes the allocation of medical equipment, the staffing of healthcare professionals, as well as other important aspects of operations. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD), estimates that 20% of healthcare expenditures are wasted in the world. However, the United States Institute of Medicine has a figure of 29%. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), global healthcare spending was USD 8.3 Trillion, or approximately 10% of the global GDP ( USD84.5 trillion) in 2020. AI technologies could help to reduce healthcare spending. AI assists in reducing manual labor and in avoiding inefficiencies that can be caused by care delivery failures or overtreatment.

Recent advancements in AI and supercomputing have allowed for more personalized and precise healthcare services to be delivered to patients. There is relevant evidence supporting the adoption of AI frameworks for reducing healthcare costs while maintaining/improving the quality of care.

AI-based tools may result in potential savings for many end users in healthcare, including patients and care providers as well as healthcare payers. Their demand will rise significantly over the next few years.

Restraining Factors

AI is complex and requires specialized skills to develop, manage, and implement it. Personnel who work with AI systems must be familiar with technologies like cognitive computing, machine intelligence, deep learning and image recognition. Integrating AI solutions into existing systems can be difficult as it requires extensive data processing to replicate human brain behavior. A minor error could cause system failure, or adversely impact the desired outcome. The lack of standards and certifications in AI/ML technology is a major obstacle to the development of AI. Aside from these issues, AI service providers face difficulties in deploying and servicing their solutions at customer sites. This is due to a lack of technology knowledge and the absence of AI experts.



Inquire before the purchase on this report at : https://market.us/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-healthcare-market/#inquiry

Market Key Trends

The market’s key trends include Continuous Innovations and Increased Competition. Research provides high-quality market research reports. They publish around 1000 studies each year. These reports are customized for various industries. They provide detailed market analysis and forecast, investigating significant business trends, and highlight and identify possible development opportunities.



Expert and consummate researchers keep an eye on important industries and identify new developments and potential growth opportunities. Our research reports aim to give clients a comprehensive understanding of the market. We break down the market using a systematic process.

Recent development

Intel announced in April 2021 that it would launch a 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor. This processor will offer a balanced architecture, built-in crypto acceleration and advanced security capabilities.

Intel announced in January 2021 the launch of the 11th Generation Intel Core vPro and Intel Evo vPro processors for hardware-based security and high-performance.

In January 2021,Intel introduced a new N-Series 10-nanometer Intel PentiumSilver and IntelCeleronprocessor for media and collaboration for education systems.

Microsoft announced in October 2020 the launch of C3 AI CRM powered Microsoft Dynamic 365 and Adobe (US). This AI-First, enterprise-class customer relationship management solution was created for industries using Adobe Experience Cloud. It enables customers to interact with the company through predictive business insights.

Microsoft released Cromwell on Azure in October 2019. It is an open-source project hosted on GitHub by Microsoft Genomics. This project provides scientific workflow management to support genetic analysis.

Philips’ two HealthSuite solutions were launched in August 2021 to facilitate the integration of informatics and health systems.

Nvidia’s A10 and A30 GPUs were launched in April 2021 for use in enterprise servers. Nvidia also launched Morpheus, which allows cybersecurity experts to identify cyber breaches using AI technology.

Key Companies

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Google

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Vision

Enlitic

Next IT

Welltok

Icarbonx

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Koninklijke Philips

General Electric (GE) Company

Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

Johnson & Johnson Services

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Careskore

Zephyr Health

Oncora Medical

Segmentation

Type

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Processing

Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutions

Key questions

What is the market value for AI in the Healthcare market?

What would be the forecast period for the market report?

What will the market value of AI for healthcare in 2030?

Which base year was used to calculate the AI in Healthcare Market Report?

The report profiles AI in healthcare companies?

Which companies have the largest market share in AI Healthcare Market?

Do you think the AI market report for healthcare provides Value Chain Analysis?

What are the main trends in the AI-in-Healthcare market report?

Which region was responsible for the largest share of artificial intelligence (HME) in that market?

Who are the top players in artificial Intelligence in Healthcare?

What are the main factors that drive AI in healthcare?

How big is artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry?

What is artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Growth?

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector:

About Market.us



Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.



Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News