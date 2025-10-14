Art International ZURICH 2026 will showcase International Perspectives in Zurich.

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH is deliberately designed as a fair for the primary market. It offers a platform for both established artists and those looking to start their careers. Visitors will encounter art at all levels, ranging from affordable pieces for new collectors to thought-provoking works for institutional collectors.

From 8 to 10 May 2026, the historic Puls 5 foundry hall will be transformed into a vibrant hub for contemporary art for the 28th edition of the fair.

This artistic journey takes visitors on a tour of several European countries, as well as Canada, the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Malaysia, and Zimbabwe, before concluding in Switzerland. Around 50 exhibitors from 25 countries will present a variety of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, photographs, digital art and installations.

Many of the works address important issues, such as cultural identity, sustainability, urban life, and intercultural dialogue. The fair sees itself as a platform for exchange, developing perspectives and providing creative inspiration.

Since its inception in 1999, ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH has occupied a unique position within the global and Swiss art markets. It appeals to a broad and diverse audience, promoting dialogue between artists, galleries and art enthusiasts.

The fair places particular emphasis on personalised art education, authenticity and cultural openness. The focus is on direct interaction between artists, dealers, and visitors.