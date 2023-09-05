Travel Technology News eTurboNews | eTN Short News Tourism Investment News UK Travel

Arrival Guides was sold

1 day ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
Smartvel acquired ArrivalGuides, the world’s largest distributor of destination content, from Lion Ventures.

With over 630 global destination guides and more than 56,000 POIs in multiple languages, including video content,  ArrivalGuides is a global destination content provider. The content comes directly from travel experts and tourism bureaus around the world.

Smartvel’s content technology helps provide the right content at the right time.

By integrating ArrivalGuides into its suite of AI-enriched technology, Smartvel will gather, translate, and geolocate everything there is to experience in any destination around the world. 

