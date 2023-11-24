Armenia to Host UNWTO Global Conference on Wine Tourism in 2024

The announcement was made at this year’s event in La Rioja, Spain, where warm hospitality and a commitment to the spirit of the conference have set an inspiring precedent. Now, the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Armenia steps forward to take on this responsibility.

The Conference presents a unique opportunity for experts from across the growing field of wine tourism to identify emerging trends and development opportunities. It will bring together a diverse array of international participants, including representatives from public entities, destination management organizations (DMOs), global and intergovernmental bodies, esteemed wine experts, and various other key stakeholders. The event serves as an innovative forum to collaborate and devise concrete solutions, making it an invaluable resource for the global wine tourism industry.

Armenia, with its blend of ancient winemaking traditions, indigenous grape varieties, diverse terroir, and a profound cultural connection to wine, is positioned as an ideal host for the 2024 conference.

The nation is eager to share its passion, expertise, showcase its illustrious wine heritage, and foster international collaborations within the wine tourism sector. Among many exciting experiences that await at this conference, attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore the Areni-1 cave, the world’s oldest winery discovered to date, dating back 6,100 years.

“The conference, set to attract global wine enthusiasts and professionals, promises to be a milestone for the industry. We eagerly look forward to welcoming everyone to Armenia, where our landscapes resonate with the stories of our vineyards, and the spirit of hospitality flows as generously as our finest wines,” stated Sisian Boghossian, Head of the Tourism Committee of Armenia.

The Tourism Committee of the Republic of Armenia and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) look forward to welcoming participants at the UN World Tourism Organization Global Conference on Wine Tourism in Armenia in 2024.