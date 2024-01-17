Armenia and UAE Open for Tourism: VISA Free

Just in time for the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Armenians can now travel to the United Arab Emirates without having to obtain a visa first.

In a groundbreaking move, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the elimination of entry visa requirements for citizens of the Republic of Armenia, effective February 1, 2024.

Starting from this date, citizens of the Republic of Armenia can seamlessly enter, exit, and transit through the UAE without the need for an entry visa or associated fees.

Armenia continues to offer a streamlined visa protocol for UAE passport holders, who can enjoy visa-free travel to Armenia for up to 180 days within a year.

These protocols help to foster stronger ties and make exploration and cultural exchange between the two dynamic countries more accessible and enjoyable. It marks a new era of cooperation between Armenia and the UAE and will continue to create opportunities for tourism, and growth.

Sisian Boghossian, the Head of the Tourism Committee of Armenia, states “We are thrilled with the announcement of visa-free travel between Armenia and the UAE, and we are optimistic that other countries will follow, unlocking a world of tourism opportunities.

We look forward to continuing welcoming our friends from the UAE to Armenia, and building stronger tourism ties with this wonderful country.”

Further details are available here: https://www.mfa.am/en/visa/