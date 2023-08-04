Jamaica Travel Newsletter Short News

Argentina Remains Jamaica’s Top Market in Latin American

Add Comment
2 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, identifies Argentina as a crucial part of Jamaica‘s strategic objectives in the Latin American market. Argentina, with a population of 45 million and home to Lionel Messi, represents Jamaica’s largest market in the region. The goal is to increase arrivals from Argentina as part of their overall strategy to reengage with Latin America after the pandemic.

The Minister made the announcement at a special luncheon that hosted over 120 of Jamaica’s travel, trade, and media partners at the Four Seasons Hotel in Argentina yesterday.
 

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly