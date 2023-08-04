Argentina Remains Jamaica’s Top Market in Latin American

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, identifies Argentina as a crucial part of Jamaica‘s strategic objectives in the Latin American market. Argentina, with a population of 45 million and home to Lionel Messi, represents Jamaica’s largest market in the region. The goal is to increase arrivals from Argentina as part of their overall strategy to reengage with Latin America after the pandemic.

The Minister made the announcement at a special luncheon that hosted over 120 of Jamaica’s travel, trade, and media partners at the Four Seasons Hotel in Argentina yesterday.

