Are Americans geographically illiterate?

New travel industry research determines whether Americans’ proficiency in well-known world landmarks is up to scratch

They say that travel broadens the mind. Visiting new places not only provides the opportunity to immerse yourself in a new culture and learn new things, but can also motivate the interest and urge to keep learning a wealth of new information.

When it comes to international travel, it is a long standing, and perhaps unfair, stereotype that American tourists are geographically illiterate.

Other reports ponder whether Americans should feel embarrassed about their general geographical knowledge (or lack thereof, apparently) …

This perception may be changing in post-COVID times, as international destinations long for American tourists, but how do Americans quantify their geographical knowledge within their own borders?

Travel industry analysts quizzed 3,013 people to determine if the country’s proficiency in well-known world landmarks is up to scratch.

The quiz revealed that overall, Americans scored 47% when tested on their knowledge of global geographical landmarks.

Taken in isolation, it is hard to interpret this result, however, when broken down by state, the experts were able to identify where the most ‘worldly wise’ Americans reside in the country.

Rhode Islanders emerged in 1st position with a brilliant score of 89%, which was the highest in the nation.

Comparatively, however, Louisianans and North Dakotans both emerged in last (50th) position with a dismal 23% score.

When asked the following questions, respondents picked some interesting answer options:

In which country is the island of Bali located?

47% of people answered this correctly: Indonesia.

But 32% incorrectly thought the island is off India.

5% thought it was off Iran (which is, in fact, a largely landlocked country!)

Lastly, 16% incorrectly answered Italy.

Through which continent does the Amazon River flow through?

59% of people answered correctly with: South America.

5% incorrectly thought it was in Europe.

And 25% even believed it runs through Africa (wrong!)

Finally, 11% incorrectly assumed the Amazon flows through Asia.

Which city is home to a landmark designed by Gustave Eiffel?

59% got this question right. The answer is of course, Paris.

While 10% incorrectly thought the answer was Rome.

8% wrongly answered: Berlin.

Perhaps concerningly, almost 1 in 4 (23%) thought the correct answer was New York.

Which one of the following countries does the Mekong River flow through?

A tougher question – 41% knew that the correct answer was Cambodia.

However, 13% thought it flowed through Hungary.

28% wrongly answered: South Korea.

Finally, 18% identified the Mekong River as flowing through Brazil.

Where are the Pyramids of Giza?

Fortunately, 79% of respondents answered this correctly: Egypt.

But 10% hilariously thought the pyramids were located at the Luxor in Las Vegas!

5% thought the answer was Mexico, which wasn’t a bad guess, given the country is home to numerous Mayan pyramids.

And 6% incorrectly answered: Morocco.

On a more local scale: Which River formed the Grand Canyon in Arizona, USA?

57% of people answered correctly: the Colorado River.

However, 8% incorrectly thought it was the Mississippi River.

And 4% wrongly answered: the Arkansas River.

31% were wrong in thinking it was the Rio Grande River.

How each state scored (% correct):

1 Rhode Island 89

2 South Dakota 79

3 Vermont 75

4 Delaware 69

5 Alaska 67

6 Colorado 67

7 Kansas 65

8 Nevada 65

9 Maryland 61

10 Washington 61

11 Connecticut 59

12 Arizona 56

13 Massachusetts 54

14 Idaho 53

15 Montana 53

16 Ohio 52

17 Florida 51

18 Hawaii 51

19 Nebraska 51

20 Wisconsin 51

21 Texas 49

22 New Hampshire 48

23 North Carolina 48

24 California 47

25 Maine 47

26 New York 47

27 New Jersey 46

28 Minnesota 45

29 Oklahoma 45

30 Oregon 45

31 South Carolina 45

32 Pennsylvania 44

33 Utah 44

34 Georgia 43

35 Tennessee 43

36 Virginia 43

37 Kentucky 42

38 Alabama 40

39 Missouri 40

40 Illinois 39

41 Michigan 39

42 New Mexico 39

43 Iowa 38

44 Indiana 36

45 West Virginia 36

46 Wyoming 36

47 Arkansas 35

48 Mississippi 33

49 Louisiana 23

50 North Dakota 23

