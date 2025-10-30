Archaeologists recover hundreds of Jacobite projectiles in unexplored area of Culloden

History is coming alive in the UK. Archeologists uncovered more than 100 projectiles, including lead musket balls and cannon shot, from Culloden Battlefield, shedding new light on the final battle fought on British soil.

The discoveries were made earlier this month during a week-long investigation (13–18 October) led by the Trust’s Head of Archaeology Derek Alexander and Professor Tony Pollard of the University of Glasgow. The finds come from an area of the battlefield that had previously yielded no archaeological evidence, making the discovery a significant breakthrough in understanding the events of 16 April 1746.

The Battle of Culloden, fought between the Jacobite army of Bonnie Prince Charlie and government forces commanded by the Duke of Cumberland, marked the end of the Jacobite Rising and changed the course of Scottish history.

Among the artefacts recovered were lead musket balls from both Jacobite and government troops and cannon shot, including what is believed to be a three-pound ball fired by the Jacobite artillery. The discoveries suggest this area was the site of one of the final, desperate clashes of the battle.

Professor Pollard explained that the pattern of musket and pistol balls likely corresponds to the last stand of the Irish troops in French service, fighting alongside the Jacobites. Under Lieutenant-Colonel Walter Stapleton, around 150 Irish soldiers resisted an assault by hundreds of government cavalry from Cobham’s Dragoons and possibly Kingston’s Horse.

“This valiant action helped thousands of Jacobites escape the field,” said Professor Pollard. “Though briefly mentioned in most history books, our findings appear to confirm the location of this final stand. A more detailed analysis of the artefacts and their distribution will help us understand the action more fully.”

Despite heavy casualties, the Irish troops’ resistance slowed the government cavalry long enough for many Jacobites to flee. Those captured were treated as prisoners of war due to their French service, though they endured harsh confinement before being repatriated to France in early 1747.

The team used a range of archaeological techniques — including metal detector surveys, trial trenching, and test pitting — to examine the ground between the former battle lines. Previous investigations had failed to produce results in the area, possibly due to acidic soils left by 19th-century forestry and the boggy terrain.

Derek Alexander hailed the discoveries as an important addition to the ongoing study of Culloden:

"We are delighted with the results, especially as the ground didn't appear to hold much promise. Our volunteers have done a fantastic job in helping us enhance our understanding of the battle and the landscape as it exists today."

The findings will contribute to the National Trust for Scotland’s long-term plans to preserve and interpret the battlefield.

Valerie Whistler, the Trust’s Estate Manager at Culloden, said the project also helped engage the public through talks, demonstrations, and tours.

“We’re thrilled to learn more about what has been found,” she said. “Every discovery adds to our understanding of the site and helps ensure that Culloden’s story is preserved for future generations.”