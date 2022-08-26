Aramid Fiber Market to Record USD 3.65 Billion Growth | Global Countries Data (2022-2031)

[250+ Pages Report] In 2021, the global aramid fiber market was valued at USD 3.65 Billion, growing at an 8.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

Aramid fibre is a high performance synthetic fiber that can be used for a variety application. Its high strength and low weight make it an ideal choice for many industrial applications and military uses. Aramid fibre is also resistant against abrasion and chemicals. This makes it an excellent choice for many demanding uses.

Global Aramid Fiber Market Demand:

The market is driven by increased demand from both the military and automotive industries for lightweight and flexible materials for various applications. Many industry players have to find lightweight, strong, and efficient materials because of the regulations that reduce carbon emissions. The market for aramid fibers is forecast to expand during the period 2022-2032 due to increasing demand for lightweight, stronger, and longer-lasting ropes and cables to lift heavier objects and reach greater depths.

Market growth is expected to be driven by rising product demand in various industries such as healthcare, oil & gas and manufacturing. This is due to strict government regulations regarding workplace safety.

Aramid Fibre Market Driver: Growing demand for lightweight materials that reduce emissions in vehicles

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that a passenger car emits approximately 4.7 metric tons CO2 annually. International governments are emphasizing the importance of strict environmental regulations. The US EPA regularly modifies and enforces several norms to reduce vehicular emissions.

Aramid Fiber market Restraints: High R&D expenses

Aramid fibres are high performance materials that are used in composites. They have a high load-bearing capability, high mechanical strength and chemical resistance, excellent thermal resistence, and light weight. These fibers require extensive R&D to ensure high-quality products in a variety of applications like security and protection or industrial filtration. The R&D expenses, both in terms of man-hours and materials, are high. This is what is restricting the growth of aramid market.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Industry Ruled the Market:

Automotive industry uses aramid fibers in the manufacture of reinforcement materials for tires and turbocharger hoses. Powertrain components include belts, brake pads gaskets, gaskets, gaskets, clutches. Seat fabrics, electronics, sensors, hybrid motor materials, and gaskets.

The global automotive industry has seen a decline in recent years. OICA estimates that around 77.62 millions vehicles were manufactured globally in 2020, compared to 92.18million vehicles in 2019. This shows a decrease in growth of 15.8%.

Latest Development

In May 2020, HYOSUNG, South Korea’s Ulsan City signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to fund the expansion of the Aramid plant. HYOSUNG intends to invest USD54 million in its Aramid facility in Ulsan. It plans to complete the expansion by 2021’s first half and increase the factory’s capacity to 1,200 to 3,700 t per year.

Key Companies Insights:

DuРоnt dе Nеmоurѕ Іnс.

Yаntаі Тауhо Аdvаnсеd Маtеrіаlѕ Со. Ltd

Теіјіn Lіmіtеd

Нуоѕung Соrроrаtіоn

Тоrау Іnduѕtrіеѕ Іnс.

Кеrmеl Ѕ.А.

Коlоn Іnduѕtrіеѕ

НUVІЅ Соrр.

Other Key Players

Segmentation Analysis of Aramid Fiber Market

Type

Para-aramid

Meta-aramid

Application

Optical Fiber

Rubber Reinforcement

Friction Materials

Aerospace

Security and Protection

Tire Reinforcement

The Aramid Fiber Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Who are the key players in aramid fiber market?

What are the factors driving the aramid fibers market?

How big is the aramid fibers market?

What is the aramid fibers market growth?

Which segment accounted for the largest aramid fibers market share?

Which application segment aramid fibers market?

