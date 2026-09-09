Dubai remains open and Arabian Travel Market is going ahead, but escalating regional tensions have changed the risk picture. What should ATM visitors know before flying to the UAE? eTurboNews examines the latest security situation, government travel warnings, Emirates operations, and practical precautions for attending ATM safely.

DUBAI, UAE — Arabian Travel Market is preparing to open its doors at Dubai World Trade Centre from September 14–17, bringing the global travel and tourism industry together at a time when the Middle East is again facing serious geopolitical uncertainty.

The obvious question for international visitors, exhibitors, buyers, journalists and tourism leaders is no longer simply whether ATM will be a successful show.

How safe is it to travel to Dubai and attend Arabian Travel Market while the Iran war continues? The answer requires perspective, not alarmism or false reassurance.

Tickets | Arabian Travel Market

Dubai remains one of the world’s most sophisticated tourism and business destinations, and Arabian Travel Market is proceeding as scheduled. At the same time, anyone flying into the Gulf this week should recognize that this is not business as usual.

ATM Is Going Ahead September 14–17

Arabian Travel Market 2026 is officially scheduled for September 14–17 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The exhibition opens Monday, September 14, and runs through Thursday, September 17. ATM is expected to once again bring together tourism boards, hotels, airlines, tour operators, technology companies, travel sellers, media and senior tourism decision-makers.

After earlier disruption caused by the geopolitical situation, simply bringing the international travel industry together in Dubai has itself become a demonstration of tourism resilience.

But resilience shouldn’t be confused with ignoring risk.

The Security Situation Has Changed Again

Regional tensions have escalated sharply immediately before ATM.

On September 9, Reuters reported that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launched ballistic missiles at a base in Jordan used by U.S. forces and attacked vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. The escalation followed U.S. strikes against Iranian oil tankers.

Iran-aligned Houthi forces have also expanded attacks in the region, including strikes in Saudi Arabia.

Of particular relevance to UAE visitors, a maritime security source told Reuters that an LNG tanker had been damaged at the Emirati port of Khor Fakkan. Responsibility for that incident was unclear.

These developments do not mean that tourists are facing warfare on the streets of Dubai. They do, however, demonstrate why the regional security situation can change very quickly.

Is Dubai Safe?

For the ordinary visitor, Dubai continues to operate as a highly organized international city with exceptionally strong security infrastructure.

Hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, transportation and the city’s tourism infrastructure continue to function. Arabian Travel Market remains scheduled to take place at Dubai World Trade Centre. The more relevant concern isn’t conventional street crime.

It is the possibility of a regional military incident, missile or drone activity, falling debris from interceptions, sudden airspace restrictions, or disruption to commercial aviation.

That distinction is important. A visitor staying at a Dubai hotel, taking a taxi or Metro to Dubai World Trade Centre and attending ATM is in a very different environment from someone near military, strategic energy or sensitive government infrastructure.

Nevertheless, international governments are taking the regional situation seriously.

As of September 9, Germany’s Foreign Office advises against non-essential travel to the United Arab Emirates, describing the regional security situation as volatile and warning that an expansion of hostilities and restrictions on air traffic remain possible.

The United States currently classifies the UAE as Level 3: Reconsider Travel, citing terrorism and armed conflict. Its advisory specifically points to the continuing threat of Iranian drone and missile attacks and disruption to commercial aviation.

British authorities similarly warn travelers about unpredictable regional escalation and the possibility of flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures.

These warnings should not be ignored simply because Dubai itself appears normal.

Flying Emirates to Dubai during the Iran War

For many ATM delegates, the greatest practical risk may be disruption to their journey rather than personal security after arriving in Dubai.

Emirates continues to operate its global network through Dubai. Its current travel-update information does not indicate a general suspension of operations at its Dubai hub. Nevertheless, travelers should check their individual flight status repeatedly.

Dubai International has experienced delays and cancellations this week from several causes, including regional tensions as well as unrelated international air-traffic and volcanic disruptions.

The lesson for ATM delegates is simple:

Do not assume that a confirmed reservation today guarantees an unchanged flight several days from now.

Keep the Emirates app installed, ensure the airline has your current mobile number and email address, and check your flight before leaving for the airport.

What ATM Visitors Should Do Before Traveling

Attending ATM can still be a reasonable business decision, but visitors should travel prepared for disruption.

Check your government’s latest UAE travel advisory before you leave. Confirm that your travel insurance remains valid in light of current government warnings and understand exclusions relating to war, armed conflict and voluntary cancellation.

Use flexible airline and hotel reservations wherever possible.

Carry enough essential medication for several days beyond your scheduled departure. Keep your passport, insurance information, hotel confirmation and airline reservation available offline.

Have more than one payment method and maintain enough financial flexibility to cover unexpected hotel nights or a rerouted journey home.

Keep your mobile phone charged and carry a power bank.

When checking into your Dubai hotel, know where the emergency stairwell is located. In the unlikely event of an official missile or drone warning, follow UAE authorities’ instructions. Moving inside and away from exterior windows and glass is considerably more sensible than going outside to watch what is happening.

And this is particularly important in the UAE:

Do not photograph or film military activity, security operations, missile or drone interceptions, or sensitive infrastructure.

What may look like extraordinary breaking-news footage for social media could create a serious legal problem. Visitors should rely on official UAE authorities, their airline, their embassy and reputable news organizations rather than unverified social-media speculation.

Should You Cancel Arabian Travel Market ATM 2026?

That is ultimately an individual and corporate risk decision. The current evidence doesn’t support pretending that there is zero additional risk in traveling to Dubai. There clearly is.

But neither does the present situation mean that Dubai has ceased functioning as a tourism destination or that Arabian Travel Market cannot take place safely. ATM delegates should therefore distinguish between risk and immediate danger.

The risk created by the regional conflict is elevated. The potential consequences of an unexpected escalation are serious. Yet the normal tourism and business environment in Dubai continues to function.

The most important period for a decision to cancel or go will be the days immediately before ATM opens.

Travelers should watch for any direct attacks affecting the UAE, sustained airspace closures, widespread airline cancellations, changes to government travel advisories or any new announcement from Arabian Travel Market.

If those indicators remain stable, thousands of travel professionals gathering at Dubai World Trade Centre will send a powerful message about the resilience of global tourism. If circumstances change, travelers must be prepared to change their plans just as quickly.

eTurboNews is an Official ATM Media Partner

eTurboNews is proud to return to Arabian Travel Market as an official media partner of ATM 2026.

Our relationship with Arabian Travel Market goes back more than two decades, and eTurboNews will once again be in Dubai to report independently on the people, destinations, companies and ideas shaping global travel and tourism. This year, that independent role is especially important.

Being an official media partner does not mean ignoring legitimate questions about safety or geopolitical risk. Supporting the global tourism industry means providing travellers and tourism professionals with the information they need to make informed decisions.

It also means meeting face-to-face.

Meet eTurboNews at Arabian Travel Market

Are you an eTurboNews reader, supporter, tourism board, destination, hotel group, airline, tour operator, PR agency, technology company or industry colleague attending ATM?

Let’s meet in Dubai.

The eTurboNews team welcomes meetings with readers, supporters, partners, and members of the global travel and tourism industry throughout Arabian Travel Market.

Registered ATM participants can use the official Arabian Travel Market appointment and networking feature to request a meeting with eTurboNews. You may also contact the eTurboNews publisher directly at:

[email protected]; WhatsApp: +1-808-953-4705

Tell us who you are, what organization you represent, what you’d like to discuss, and your preferred meeting time during ATM.

Whether you have a story to tell, a destination to introduce, a partnership idea, breaking news, or simply want to meet the people behind eTurboNews, we look forward to seeing you in Dubai.

Tourism Meets When the World Is Divided

There is something particularly meaningful about holding a travel trade show during a geopolitical crisis.

Tourism cannot end a war. But tourism creates conversations between people who might otherwise never meet. It connects countries through airlines, hotels, destinations, investment, culture and personal relationships. Arabian Travel Market 2026 is therefore about more than another exhibition.

If the global tourism industry can safely gather in Dubai from September 14–17, conduct business, exchange ideas and return home with new partnerships, ATM will demonstrate something the travel industry has proved repeatedly:

Travel is remarkably resilient – and it will show

eTurboNews will be there — as an official media partner, as an independent global travel news organization, and most importantly, to meet the people who make this industry what it is.

The Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica and co-founder of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Center, tourism expert Dr. Jena Thraenhart, and possible WTTC Executive Najib Balala will show tourism resilience in Dubai next week.

eTN Publisher Juergen Steinmetz, Dr. Jens Thraenhart, Najib Balala (WTTC), Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Tourism Minister Jamaica

See you at Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

Editor’s note: Security conditions can change rapidly. Readers should consult their own government’s current UAE travel advisory, their airline and official UAE authorities immediately before travel. This article reflects information available on September 9, 2026 and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of safety or as a substitute for official government security advice.