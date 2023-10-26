News Update Crime News Government News Israel Travel Palestine Travel Safer Travel Terror Attack Update

Arab Envoys Leave UNGA as Israeli Ambassador Speaks

UN Photo/Manuel Elías UNGA President Dennis Francis (on screen) addresses the resumed 10th Emergency Special Session meeting on the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory
This act of protest was in response to the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

During a UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting about the Gaza war, representatives from various Arab and Islamic nations walked out when the Israeli ambassador started speaking.

This act of protest was in response to the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 7,000 Palestinians, with a significant number being women and children, due to relentless aerial attacks since October 7.

The meeting was convened to address a resolution proposed by Arab countries, which demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The UN’s main deliberative body will continue its emergency special session on the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis on Friday, amid continuing deadlock at the Security Council.

