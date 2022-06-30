Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination News Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA

April 2022 International Travel Volume to and from US Up 216.5%

Linda S. Hohnholz
image courtesy of Armin Forster from Pixabay
National Travel and Tourism Office reported in April 2022, total non-U.S. resident international visitor volume to the US increased 216.5%.

Data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in April 2022, total non-U.S. resident international visitor volume to the United States of 4,330,371 increased 216.5% from April 2021 and was 61.5% of total visitor volume in pre-pandemic April 2019, up from the prior month’s 51.8%. Overseas visitor volume to the United States of 2,043,604 increased 348.5% from April 2021.

April 2022 was the thirteenth consecutive month that total non-U.S. resident international arrivals to the United States increased on a year-over-year basis.

The largest number of international visitors was from Canada (1,247,395), Mexico (1,039,372), United Kingdom (328,200), France (141,421) and Germany (134,973). Combined, these top 5 source markets accounted for 66.8% of total international arrivals.

Comparing the level of visitation of the top 20 source markets in April 2022 to the level in April 2019, the top performers were Chile (+111%), Colombia (+104%), Dominican Republic (+101%), Israel (+85%) and Ecuador (+84%), while the bottom performers were South Korea (+27%), Australia (+40%), Italy (+46%), Argentina (+55%) and Brazil (+57%). 

International Departures from the United States

Total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States of 6,033,156 increased 97% compared to April 2021 and were almost 80% of total departures in pre-pandemic April 2019.

April 2022 was the fourteenth consecutive month that total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States increased on a year-over-year basis.

Mexico recorded the largest outbound visitor volume of 2,717,341 (45.0% of total departures). Canada recorded a significant year-over-year increase of 1,739%.

Combined YTD, Mexico (10,327,264) and the Caribbean (2,812,919) accounted for 65.0% of total U.S. citizen international visitor departures.

Europe YTD (2,600,428) increased 688% YOY, accounting for 12.9% of all departures. This was up from a 4.1% share in 2021 April YYD.

Visit ADIS/I-94 Visitor Arrivals Monitors (Country of Residence) and (Country of Citizenship) and I-92/APIS International Air Passenger Monitor for a more comprehensive and customizable experience.

