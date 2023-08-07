Appointment Leadership Shuffle

Marriott International has new appointments to its Asia Pacific (excluding China) leadership team. These new appointments tap into its leadership pool to better meet localized needs and support customers, associates, and owners.

A 23-year veteran of the company, Christina Chan has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, Asia Pacific (excluding China).

Andrew Newmark has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer, Asia Pacific (excluding China).

John Toomey has been appointed Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific (excluding China).

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Oriol Montal has been appointed Managing Director, Luxury, Asia Pacific (excluding China).

The company also appointed Karen Kim, a 30-year company veteran, as Vice President, Global Design, in Asia Pacific (excluding China).

Since January 2022, Shawn Hill has been in the role of Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific (excluding China).

Karin Trantallis will continue her role as the Chief Legal Counsel, Asia Pacific to oversee the legal team across Asia Pacific.

Neeraj Govil will continue to serve as Senior Vice President, Operations, Asia Pacific (excluding China).

Marriott will continue to be led by Area Vice Presidents: Ranju Alex, Area Vice President, of South Asia; Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President, of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar; Karl Hudson, Area Vice President, of Japan & Guam; Sean Hunt, Area Vice President, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific; Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President, Indonesia & Malaysia; Duke Nam, Area Vice President, Korea & Philippines; and Gautam Bhandari, Senior Vice President, Hotel Development & Market Vice President, Singapore & Maldives (Premium and Select hotels).