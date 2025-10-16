Appia Regina Viarum Province Latina Presented at the TTG Show in Rimini

The Appia Regina Viarum – Province of Latina brand, whose purpose is to plan and manage the tourism development of the stretch of the Appian Way – a UNESCO World Heritage Site –in southern Latium (the Italian region headed by Rome), has been officially presented on Wednesday, October 8, at the Latium stand at TTG in Rimini.

The core of the presentation was the large stand with which the Province of Latina, Italy will participate in the 27th Mediterranean Archaeological Tourism Exchange in Paestum, scheduled from October 30th to November 2nd. The stand will be triple-decker and designed with an innovative linear shape, rather than the traditional angular one. The back wall will feature the ancient paving stone, with the red line chosen as a symbol connecting the photos of the 13 municipalities participating in the project. These photos will be arranged in the exact order encountered, starting from Rome and heading towards Brindisi, Apulia, where the Appian Way ends.

On the left wall, a monitor will play a looping promotional video, alongside a large, puzzle-like photo showing the Appian Way just outside Rome. On the right wall, a vertical monitor will display a video recreating a first-person view of a walk to Cisterna di Latina, symbolically passing the baton with the photo on the left wall. From there, thanks to the scrolling images, visitors will feel as if they are walking on foot across the paving stone all the way to Minturno. This municipality ends the Pontine stretch of the Appian Way.

The stand will be divided into a speech area, a sales area, and a tasting area. Students from the San Benedetto Hotel School in Latina will welcome visitors and help serve the tastings.

Local promotion topics will complement the archaeology theme. Each municipality will present its own speech, thus confirming its active and proactive role in the project. The sales area will host 40 operators: companies presenting their products, associations specializing in guided tours, and other similar entities. Three key themes will be addressed: sustainability, slow and experiential tourism that respects the local area (cycling tourism), and the region’s distinctive identity and resources, including places, traditions, and excellent agri-food products.

Social Media

This is just the beginning of a comprehensive outreach program that will see numerous other initiatives, to be announced soon, throughout 2026. The first phase is already underway, with the launch of the social media pages Instagram.com/appialatina and Facebook.com/appialatina.

The project is the result of exemplary teamwork between institutions, municipalities, associations, and stakeholders, with prominent figures such as the Ministry of Culture and the Latium Museums Directorate. It aims to give adequate visibility to the first stretch of one of the world’s most admired wonders. The steering committee is coordinated by Gerardo Stefanelli, President of the Province of Latina, who, with perseverance and vision, has fostered strategies, shared goals, and projects.

The Appian Way, with its over 900 km of roads, works of art, and historical remains, has always been a crossroads of knowledge, identity, and natural, engineering, and cultural heritage, influencing Italian and Mediterranean history for millennia. The Province of Latina, just south of Rome, is proud to be part of this heritage, as its Pontine route from Cisterna to Minturno is still clearly visible and excellently preserved.

The Province of Latina actively participated in the ministerial dossier process and in all the phases that led to UNESCO’s inscription of the Via Appia in its list of World Heritage Sites.

The importance of this recognition for the Province of Latina strengthens its cultural, historical, and tourism presence. It confirms the need to rethink these factors in an integrated and interactive way to promote an entire territory and its ancient and modern history, as the Appian Way teaches.

