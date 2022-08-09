APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting set

The Tourism Authority of Thailand confirmed it is ready to host the 11th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting and the 60th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting in Bangkok from August 14-20, 2022. The event is expected to be attended by over 300 ministers and officials from APEC member economies.

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, said: “This is the first time that Thailand will host a ministerial meeting on tourism in 21 APEC member economies, which is expected to be attended by more than 300 ministers and officials. The meetings will be held with a ‘Low-carbon’ approach under the concept of “Regenerative Tourism” that promotes sustainable recovery post-pandemic.”

The concept of “Regenerative Tourism” focuses on a holistic approach to develop and promote tourism by taking into account all possible impacts on the environment, culture, and the local way of life.

As well as restoration of tourist attractions, the strategy places emphasis on sustainable tourism development by balancing tourist numbers to suit the attraction, and more importantly, prioritizing on providing service quality and consistency over the number of tourists. The aim also is to encourage local people to participate in and benefit from inclusive and equitable tourism, and to stimulate awareness on cultural and environmental preservation.

This is in line with the Royal Thai Government’s Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economy Model, which is being used to revive Thailand’s tourism industry with the aim for safe, inclusive, and sustainable travel. The BCG Economy Model capitalizes on Thailand’s strengths in biological diversity and cultural richness and conforms to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“As APEC 2022 host, Thailand is aiming to push forward the APEC Policy Recommendations on Regenerative Tourism to pave the way forward for the future of tourism across the Asia-Pacific region. Thailand will certainly use these recommendations as a starting point for tourism policy planning that builds on the concept of sustainable tourism to help revive our tourism sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr. Phiphat said.

By ensuring sustainable development of natural resources and roping in participation from local people with the aim for real distribution of income to the local community, the concept of ‘Regenerative Tourism’ is expected to benefit the APEC member economies in the post-pandemic tourism recovery. In addition, this will help achieve the goal of capitalizing on tourism for a better environment, more social creativity, and higher-valued local wisdom knowledge, and ultimately helping to support the local people with better jobs and livelihood.

This reflects Thailand’s theme for its hosting of the APEC 2022, which is “Open. Connect. Balance.”

In addition to the APEC tourism ministers meeting and working group, there will also be parallel activities such as, an academic seminar under the topic of “Co-Creating Regenerative Tourism”, and an excursion centered around Bangkok’s historic Talat Noi neighborhood, and Nakhon Pathom’s Sampran Model. These are aimed to offer event participants a chance to experience community tourism in line with the “Regenerative Tourism” concept.

“On behalf of the Thai people, Thailand is ready to be a good host and showcase our Regenerative Tourism initiatives to the ministers and officials from the APEC member economies during the APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting and related meetings,” Mr. Phiphat concluded.

The press conference was also attended by Mr. Choti Trachu, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports; Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor; and executives and officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the TAT, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), and the Government Public Relations Department.

