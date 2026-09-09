Antigua and Barbuda brought the colour, energy and culture of Carnival to Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway with an unforgettable showing at the 59th West Indian American Day Parade. Backed by major PIX11 exposure, the destination used the New York spotlight to build excitement ahead of Antigua Carnival’s historic 70th anniversary.

BROOKLYN, New York — Antigua and Barbuda made a memorable and impressive showing at the 59th annual West Indian American Day Parade along Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway, delivering a vibrant display of mas, music and culture that captivated thousands of spectators and reached millions more through live television coverage.

The twin-island nation’s participation formed part of a strategic promotional initiative led by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s (ABTA) U.S. office, through sponsorship support of New York television station and news outlet PIX11.

The initiative provided Antigua and Barbuda with prominent exposure throughout the parade, bringing the destination’s culture, Carnival traditions and tourism appeal into homes across the New York tri-state area.

As part of the television coverage, a series of advertisements showcased Antigua and Barbuda, while Dean Fenton, U.S. Director of Tourism, participated in an interview highlighting the destination’s annual Antigua Carnival celebrations and its growing appeal among travelers.

Minister of Sports and the Creative Industries, the Honourable Dwayne George, also joined the celebrations aboard the float alongside members of the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission team.

Visit Antigua & Barbuda – The beach is just the beginning

Minister George was interviewed by PIX11 as well as several other media outlets covering the festivities, using the opportunity to promote Antigua and Barbuda’s culture and the upcoming milestone 70th anniversary of Antigua Carnival.

Joining the Festivals Commission delegation were Consultant to the Minister Aldo McCoy, Operations Lead Cleofoster Harris and Marketing Lead Cecelia Thwaites.

Antigua and Barbuda Takes Center Stage

The Antigua and Barbuda-branded PIX11 float provided a colourful representation of the nation’s Carnival traditions, featuring mas players and towering Moko-Jumbies dressed in the captivating colours of the Antigua and Barbuda flag.

Among the standout performers was young Antiguan Moko-Jumbie Masego Dubique, who quickly won the hearts of spectators and became one of the attractions along Eastern Parkway.

Dubique drew considerable attention from fellow parade participants, spectators and media, creating several memorable moments that helped extend Antigua and Barbuda’s visibility beyond the parade route.

“This is an excellent collaboration that I would love to see continue,” Minister George said, commending ABTA’s U.S. team for its support and tremendous efforts in coordinating the activation.

Spotlight on 70 Years of Antigua Carnival

The New York showcase also provided an important platform to build excitement ahead of the historic 70th anniversary of Antigua Carnival.

“As we look ahead to the 70th anniversary of our Carnival celebrations, Antigua and Barbuda has made quite an impression here in New York,” Minister George said.

“Our Carnival, as an emancipation celebration, is a powerful expression of who we are. And the festivities here in Brooklyn allowed us to take the Caribbean’s greatest summer festival into the hearts of everyone, encouraging them to join us for the legendary celebrations planned for Antigua Carnival next year,” he added.

Minister George said the enthusiastic reception along Eastern Parkway demonstrated the potential for Antigua and Barbuda to further leverage major international cultural events to promote its Carnival product and creative industries.

“The response we received along the Parkway was tremendous. We intend to build on this momentum, particularly as we prepare to celebrate 70 years of Antigua Carnival,” he stated.

Antigua and Barbuda’s participation in the West Indian American Day Parade placed the destination before one of the largest Caribbean audiences outside the region, combining the energy and spectacle of Carnival with a strategic tourism marketing push in one of its important international markets.

With the 70th anniversary of Antigua Carnival approaching, the Brooklyn appearance offered audiences a taste of the colour, creativity and cultural pride that Antigua and Barbuda intends to showcase during its milestone celebrations.