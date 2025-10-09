Antigua & Barbuda Named The Caribbean Leading Meeting and Conference Destination 2025

WTA is validating the strategy at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, focusing on positioning Antigua and Barbuda as a Caribbean destination for major meetings and incentive experiences.

In a first for the destination, Antigua and Barbuda has been named as the Caribbean’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination 2025 at the World Travel Awards Caribbean and North America Gala Ceremony.

The World Travel Awards is the travel industry’s most prestigious awards programme, rewarding leaders in the tourism, airline, hotel and hospitality sectors around the world, with winners voted for by tourism professionals and consumers around the world.

“This win is an honour. It is the result of the hard work that has been done to build out the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) product by all stakeholders, in Antigua and Barbuda from Government and Tourism Officials to Hotel Partners, venues, destination management companies and more,” said Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism, The Honourable Charles Fernandez.

“It also validates the strategy at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, to focus on positioning Antigua and Barbuda as a Caribbean destination for major meetings and incentive experiences”, he added.

Antigua and Barbuda has been the destination of choice for most recent international conferences such as the United Nations 4th International Conference of Small Island Developing States (SIDS4), conference in May 2024, and again in May 2025 as the host destination for the 43rd Caribbean Travel Marketplace (CTM). In June 2025, Antigua and Barbuda also served as host of the 55th General Assembly of the Organization of American States.

In 2026, Antigua and Barbuda will host the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which will be the largest international event hosted by Antigua and Barbuda, welcoming His Majesty King Charles III and leaders from the 56 Commonwealth nation.

We are buoyed by this win for Antigua and Barbuda, and the recognition of Antigua and Barbuda’s rising status as a MICE destination, said Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

“With our seamless air connections, a modern airport, efficient transportation, varied accommodation offerings, modern venues and qualified personnel, Antigua and Barbuda is ready to welcome and deliver exceptional service for event planners and delegates, as well as groups considering Antigua and Barbuda for a MICE event in 2026 and beyond”, he said.

Known for it’s UNESCO-listed Nelson’s Dockyard, award-winning 365 beaches and a packed calendar that highlights cuisine, music, sports, arts and culture, Antigua and Barbuda effortlessly blends business with unforgettable destination experiences.

For more information on Antigua and Barbuda, go to: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com