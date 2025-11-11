The Hon. H. Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, is leading Antigua and Barbuda’s delegation to the 26th UN Tourism General Assembly, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 7–11, 2025.

The Assembly, hosted under the theme “AI-Powered Tourism: Redefining the Future,” marks the 50th Anniversary of UN Tourism and brings together over 160-member state delegations to explore innovations in the global tourism sector, with a particular focus on the integration of artificial intelligence. Sponsored by the Government of Saudi Arabia, the landmark event seeks to chart the global tourism agenda for the next 50 years, fostering collaboration, resilience, and sustainable development across the industry.

Antigua & Barbuda Minister Fernandez Delegation to the UN-Tourism Assembly

Minister Fernandez is joined by H.E. Theon Ali, Ambassador to Qatar and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Antigua and Barbuda in the United Arab Emirates; Mr. Vernon Jeffers, Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority; and Mr. St. Clair Soleyn, Director of Policy and Planning within the Ministry of Tourism.

Throughout the week, Minister Fernandez is expected to participate in a series of high-level thematic sessions, panel discussions, and bilateral meetings with key international partners.

A key highlight of his participation includes his contribution to the High-Level Thematic Session on Tourism Statistics: Elevating the Role of Evidence in Policy, where global leaders and institutions shared practical pathways, from governance models to innovative data ecosystems, aimed at transforming tourism data into actionable insights for policy and decision-making.