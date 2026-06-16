Antigua and Barbuda strengthened its position as a leading Caribbean MICE destination at FIEXPO Latin America 2026 in Costa Rica. Tourism officials showcased the destination’s growing conference and events capabilities, highlighting recent international successes, new business opportunities, and increasing interest from Latin American meeting planners seeking fresh destinations.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica – Antigua and Barbuda continues to strengthen its position as one of the Caribbean’s premier destinations for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), with Chief Marketing Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA), Charmaine Spencer, and Marketing Officer, Alfonsina Olmos, participating in FIEXPO Latin America 2026 in San José, Costa Rica.

Recognized as one of the most influential business events for the meetings and conventions industry in Latin America and the Caribbean, FIEXPO Latin America brings together destinations, international associations, meeting planners, event organizers, suppliers, policymakers and industry leaders to forge partnerships and drive growth within the global MICE sector. The event serves as a strategic platform for networking, education, business development and destination promotion.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, The Honourable H. Charles Fernandez, welcomed Antigua and Barbuda’s participation in FIEXPO, noting that the destination’s presence at the event aligns with the government’s strategic vision to diversify and expand the tourism product.

“Business events and conferences represent a high-value segment of the tourism industry. Our success in attracting and hosting major international meetings has demonstrated that Antigua and Barbuda can compete with the best destinations in the world. Participation in FIEXPO allows us to build new partnerships, engage directly with key decision-makers and position Antigua and Barbuda for even greater opportunities within the global meetings industry,” Minister Fernandez said.

Antigua and Barbuda’s participation comes at a time when the destination’s MICE sector is experiencing significant growth and receiving international recognition. In 2025, the twin-island nation was named the Caribbean’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination at the World Travel Awards, reflecting its successful hosting of major regional and international conferences throughout the year.

Building on that momentum, Antigua and Barbuda successfully hosted the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Travel Marketplace in 2026 and is preparing to welcome delegates from across the Commonwealth for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in November.

Chief Marketing Officer Charmaine Spencer emphasized the importance of FIEXPO as a platform to showcase Antigua and Barbuda’s expanding capabilities and to cultivate new business opportunities within emerging markets.

“The MICE sector has become an increasingly important pillar of Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism industry. We have demonstrated our ability to successfully host events ranging from regional meetings to major international conferences, and that reputation continues to grow. FIEXPO provides direct access to some of the most influential buyers, planners and decision-makers in the industry. Our participation ensures that Antigua and Barbuda remains visible, competitive and top-of-mind for future conferences, incentive travel programmes and business events,” Spencer stated.

Visit Antigua & Barbuda – The beach is just the beginning

Spencer noted that one of the key takeaways from this year’s FIEXPO is the growing interest among Latin American buyers and event organizers in sourcing new destinations for meetings, conventions and incentive programs as they seek to diversify their portfolios and offer fresh experiences to clients.

“Antigua and Barbuda is well positioned to meet that demand, offering world-class meeting facilities, excellent air connectivity, authentic cultural experiences and a safe, welcoming environment for international events,” she added.

Beyond its exceptional meeting infrastructure and accommodations, Antigua and Barbuda offers delegates and organizers a distinctive blend of business and leisure opportunities. From its renowned beaches and vibrant culture to its diverse culinary offerings and rich heritage, the destination delivers memorable experiences that enhance the value of every event hosted on its shores.

As global demand for innovative and experience-driven meeting destinations continues to grow, Antigua and Barbuda’s presence at FIEXPO Latin America 2026 underscores its commitment to expanding its footprint in the international MICE market and attracting high-value business events that contribute to the nation’s sustainable tourism growth.