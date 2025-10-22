Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Successfully Hosts Inaugural Diaspora Mixer at Canary Wharf   

Last month, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority proudly hosted close to 100 accomplished members of the Antiguan and Barbudan diaspora at The Qube Canary Wharf for the inaugural “Antigua and Barbuda Mixer”, marking a significant milestone in diaspora engagement across the United Kingdom.

The networking event brought together distinguished voices from creative, business, and community sectors, also welcoming world-renowned musicians and legendary international sportspeople to the celebration.

Host Mikaela Vivian guided the evening’s programme, which featured cultural presentations from Denize Ledeatte, Director of the National Windrush Museum, and Keshia Sakarah, food writer and former chef, as well as interactive elements such as an icebreaker from fitness professional Andrea Wallace and an Antiguan and Barbudan trivia quiz.

The evening featured live entertainment from saxophonist Tony Looby, singers Carla Thomas and Laurent John, alongside atmospheric music from DJ JAH UTH. Guests enjoyed authentic Antiguian-themed canapés from Touch of Class catering, complemented by Pure Squeeze’s natural juices and Aurora Cakes’ sweet treats.

Cherrie Osborne, Director of Tourism UK & Europe, reflected on the initiative’s significance: “Supporting this groundbreaking mixer represents a significant moment in our diaspora engagement strategy. Witnessing such accomplished individuals reconnecting with their heritage whilst discovering fresh perspectives on our twin-island paradise reinforces why Antigua and Barbuda remains an enduring source of pride.”

Two exclusive prizes celebrated the evening’s success, with fortunate attendees receiving flights to experience the ‘Playing to Inspire’ concert in March 2026 and Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month in May 2026.

The evening concluded with inspiring closing remarks from reigning Miss Caribbean UK Shakyrah Davis, who celebrated her milestone achievement whilst encouraging the audience to continue to connect with their community as the foundation for future collaborative opportunities.

Following the event, attendees shared overwhelmingly positive feedback, with participants praising the organisation and expressing enthusiasm for future gatherings. One attendee commented: “I had such a good time and made some great connections”, whilst another noted: “It was such a wonderful evening connecting with the diaspora and celebrating our beautiful culture.”Many highlighted the excellent networking opportunities and authentic cultural celebration that made the evening memorable for the diaspora community.