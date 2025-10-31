Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Digivan Tours Takes the Twin Island Nation To The Streets of London

T he Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) is bringing Caribbean sunshine to the streets of London this autumn with a new fleet of ‘Be Here’ branded digital advertising vans, touring the city from 26th October to 1st November 2025.

The initiative aims to engage key audiences across targeted neighbourhoods in the capital, inspiring future travellers to discover the beauty, culture and warmth of Antigua and Barbuda.

Over seven days, the digital vans will illuminate London’s most prestigious postcodes, from Greenwich to Hampstead, and Shoreditch to Richmond. Each route has been carefully selected to reach a diverse yet discerning urban audience, targeting individuals who are recognised to value authentic travel experiences, luxury, and cultural depth.

The campaign comes as part of ABTA’s wider UK strategy to strengthen awareness and desirability for the twin-island nation as a premier travel destination, particularly among travellers seeking luxury, wellness, and cultural authenticity. The digital screens will feature stunning imagery capturing the energy of Antigua Carnival, the serene beauty of Antigua and Barbuda’s 365 pristine beaches and landscapes, the twin-island’s cuisine, and people. The bold ‘Be Here’ message, part of Antigua and Barbuda’s wider global campaign, invites Londoners to trade the winter blues for Caribbean sunshine, perfectly timed with the clocks going back.

The digital vans visit distinct locations each day, acutely targeting ABC1 neighbourhoods including: Greenwich, Dulwich Village, Herne Hill, The City of London, Canary Wharf, Hampstead, Primrose Hill, Regent’s Park, Kensington, Chelsea, Notting Hill, Holland Park, Clerkenwell, Farringdon, Shoreditch, Old Street, Clerkenwell, Marylebone, Fitzrovia, Richmond and Wimbledon Village.

Cherrie Osborne, Director of Tourism UK & Europe, shared her enthusiasm for the initiative: “This campaign brings Antigua and Barbuda directly into the heart of London. By meeting audiences where they live, work and socialise, we’re reminding them that our twin-island paradise is the epitome of escapism. Our digivan tour is a bold and creative way to keep the Caribbean top of mind for British travellers as they plan their next getaway, especially as the days become shorter here in the UK and winter sun beckons overseas.”

The campaign follows the success of the Antigua and Barbuda Mixer, a landmark diaspora networking event celebrating cultural excellence and community connection, hosted earlier this month at The Qube Canary Wharf. Together, these initiatives reflect ABTA’s commitment to deepening engagement across the UK and positioning Antigua and Barbuda as a destination where culture, connection and natural beauty converge.