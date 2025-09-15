Antigua and Barbuda is all set to join more than 150 countries in celebrating World Wellness Weekend (WWW) from September 19–21, 2025, offering a vibrant program of free and engaging activities across the twin-islands.

Presented by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, in partnership with Wellness Ambassador Tricia Greenaway, and supported by Wellness Footprints Antigua, Myst Purified Water, and the Cortsland Hotel, this year’s celebration shines a spotlight on the islands’ natural beauty, vibrant culture, and dedication to holistic wellness.

“In Antigua and Barbuda, wellness isn’t just something we do, it surrounds us in our serene and rejuvenating beaches, it is part of our culture, our environment, and our everyday life,” said Donyelle Bird-Browne, Senior Business Development Manager, Partnerships, and Destination Wellness Marketing Lead at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA).

“World Wellness Weekend is our chance to invite friends, visitors, and residents to hike our trails that lead to lush vegetation or picturesque beaches, heal through art, connect with nature, and enjoy healthy local foods. Experiences like these are what make Antigua and Barbuda stand out. From being named the first ever Official Wellness Destination by the Wellness Tourism Association, to Barbuda earning the title of ‘Most Active Small Island in the World’ during World Wellness Weekend 2024, we are showing the world why our destination is the choice for holistic wellness experiences”.

Antigua and Barbuda TO Celebrate World Wellness Weekend, September 19–21, 2025

PHOTO CAPTION: A sunset yoga session on the scenic Darkwood Beach, Antigua, and ABTA CEO Colin C. James capturing his “welfie” during an early morning hike in Barbuda, highlights past World Wellness Weekend activities in Antigua and Barbuda.

The series of activities begins this Friday with a Barbuda Beach Clean-up in the morning followed by The Wellness Healing Circle: Heal Through Art Therapy, session led by Antigua and Barbuda Astronaut and Wellness Coach Keisha Schahaff in the afternoon.

On Saturday, Adventurers can take on the Pensioners Beach to Fort Barrington Hike, while those seeking inspiration will gather at the Wellness Forum for Women, moderated by Tricia Greenaway with panelists Dr. Monica Osborne-Stevens and Dr. Cherie Tulloch.

The experience deepens with a full day of exploration and renewal on Sunday. Begin the morning with the Treasure Hunt Hike from Pigeon Point to Fort Berkley, then shift into the afternoon with a SHAADE Hydroponic Garden tour, complete with yoga and a restorative sound bath.

Every activity is designed to recharge, reconnect, and celebrate Antigua and Barbuda’s natural spirit of wellness.

Adding to the excitement, The Royal Spa at Royalton Antigua Resort will host three complimentary wellness activities and has been recognized globally as a “2025 Wellness Champion” by the World Wellness Weekend team.

This weekend, wellness comes alive across Antigua and Barbuda. There is something for everyone to enjoy.

Participants in the Weekend are encouraged to share their "Welfie" moments with the hashtag #LoveAntiguaBarbuda, and #welfie.