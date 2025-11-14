Antigua and Barbuda Successfully Host the 2025 Travel Agency Owners Forum

The first-ever U.S. travel industry forum of this scale to be held in the Caribbean highlights the destination’s growing influence and global appeal.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has successfully hosted the 2025 Travel Agency Owners Forum, held from October 25–29, 2025, at Pineapple Beach Club Antigua and The Verandah All-Inclusive Resorts.

This year’s Forum marked the first time a travel show of this magnitude has been held in Antigua and Barbuda, and the first of its kind ever staged outside of the United States.

The prestigious event brought together 70 top U.S. based leisure travel agency owners, representing over $800 million in annual bookings. With the Caribbean ranking among their top regions for client bookings, these agency leaders wield significant decision-making power and influence in shaping global travel trends.

Over the course of four days, attendees engaged in a robust schedule of B2B meetings, educational panels, networking events, and destination immersion experiences designed to showcase Antigua and Barbuda’s culture, hospitality,and world-class tourism offerings.

Signature experiences included resort showcases, cultural excursions, and site visits at participating properties: The Verandah Resort and Spa, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, Hammock Cove Antigua, Royalton Resort and Spa, and Sandals Grande Antigua.

The Forum also featured a strong lineup of industry speakers and thought leaders, including:

Shayla Northcutt, Northcutt Travel Agency – “Working Smarter, Not Harder”

Jeff Ment, Ment Law Group – “Legal Questions You Might Have About Your Travel Business”

Christopher Lingren, Wonderful Adventure Travel Group – “The Human Side of Business”

Devin Begley and Dillon Velinsky – “Turn Technology: Fundamentals of Using Turn in Your Business”

Heather Ruhle, Vivid Anchorage

Tom Marriage, Philip’s Cruises and Tours

Cole Chambers, Rust’s / K2 Aviation

Downtown Travel and Avant-Grade Vacations

“We were honoured to host the 2025 Agency Owners Forum and welcome such an influential group of U.S. travel leaders to our shores,” said Dean Fenton, U.S. Director for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. “This event not only showcased Antigua and Barbuda’s incredible hospitality but also positioned our islands as a leading destination for high-value travel experiences and global trade engagement.”

“This year’s travel agency owner delegates collectively represented over 900 frontline sellers with an annual sales power of $800 Million+ in global leisure travel bookings, with a strong percentage of that production to the Caribbean. We were thrilled to partner with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority in bringing these agency leaders to Antigua for an educational and immersive experience. Being in-destination, having the chance to gain knowledge on the country’sofferings and to be able to forge key relations with local partners is paramount to their success” said, Jim Cloonan, President & CEO, Travel Show Marketing Group, parent company of the Travel Agency Owners Forum.

The 2025 Agency Owners Forum was organized by Travel Show Marketing Group in collaboration with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and participating hotel partners.