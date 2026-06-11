Antigua and Barbuda Spotlighted at CTO’s Caribbean Week in New York

L-R Mrs. Charmaine Spencer, Chief Marketing Officer, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Michelle Lightfoot, Consular Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Consulate General in New York. Senator the Hon. Angelica O’Donoghue, Government Relations Manager in the Ministry of Tourism, Dean Fenton, Director of Tourism, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority-USA, Antiguan mixologist Ralph and chef Claude Lewis. Credit: Cessie Cerrato

The dynamic twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda was spotlighted this week at the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Caribbean Week in New York, held from June 1–5 at the InterContinental New York Times Square.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) joined representatives from across the Caribbean under this year’s theme, “One Caribbean: Infinite Experiences,” playing an active role in showcasing the diversity, resilience, and future of Caribbean tourism.

The high-profile delegation from Antigua and Barbuda was led by The Hon. Charles H. Fernández, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment. He was joined by:

Senator the Hon. Angelica O’Donoghue, Government Relations Manager in the Ministry of Tourism, Transportation, Civil Aviation and Investment

Mr.. Colin C. James, Chief Executive Officer, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority

Dean Fenton, Director of Tourism, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority-USA

Mrs. Charmaine Spencer, Chief Marketing Officer, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority

Ms.. Abena Merchant, Senior Digital Marketing Officer, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority

“Caribbean Week continues to be a powerful reminder of what makes our region so special,” said Minister Fernández. “It is an opportunity for us to collaborate as Caribbean destinations, while also sharing the unique story of Antigua and Barbuda with one of our most important source markets. From our beaches and heritage to our cuisine, culture, and the unmatched energy of Antigua Carnival, we are proud to show travelers why our destination remains one of the Caribbean’s most compelling.”

Antigua and Barbuda Spotlighted at CTO's Caribbean Week in New York Antigua and Barbuda Spotlighted at CTO's Caribbean Week in New York Antigua and Barbuda Spotlighted at CTO's Caribbean Week in New York Antigua and Barbuda Spotlighted at CTO's Caribbean Week in New York

The Antigua and Barbuda delegation made the most of their time in New York through a robust schedule of ministerial forums, industry discussions, media engagements, and cultural showcases. Minister Fernández participated in key CTO programming, including the Council of Ministers’ forum, where regional leaders exchanged insights on tourism growth, airlift, sustainability, marketing, and the continued competitiveness of the Caribbean.

A major highlight of the week was Antigua and Barbuda’s appearance on WPIX-TV, where the destination brought the excitement of Antigua Carnival directly to New York viewers. This year’s segment featured Antiguan native Johnny Gomes on steel pan, along with Carnival models from Tropical Fete, placing the spotlight on Antigua Carnival 2026, scheduled for July 25–August 4 under the theme “Feel the Rhythm.” The lively appearance showcased the color, rhythm, music, movement, and pageantry that define Antigua and Barbuda’s summer festival season and invited travelers to experience the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival firsthand.

Throughout the week, the delegation also met with leading travel trade and consumer media, offering destination updates and highlighting Antigua and Barbuda’s strong accessibility from North America, diverse accommodations, signature events, cultural experiences, culinary offerings, and year-round appeal. The team also used the platform to reinforce Antigua and Barbuda’s position as a destination where visitors can experience authentic Caribbean warmth, natural beauty, and unforgettable cultural moments.

Antigua and Barbuda also proudly served as Title Sponsor of the Caribbean Women in Tourism Leadership Dinner and Awards, held during Caribbean Week. The event celebrated the outstanding contributions of women across the regional tourism industry and brought together leaders, innovators, executives, and changemakers for an evening dedicated to recognition, inspiration, and empowerment. The programme also highlighted the launch of the CTO Foundation’s “From Her to Her: From Today’s Female Leaders to Tomorrow’s Tourism Stars” scholarship initiative, supporting the next generation of women pursuing careers in tourism and hospitality.

Mr. Colin C. James, Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, participated in the week’s official programming and joined regional colleagues in celebrating the collaborative spirit that continues to drive Caribbean tourism forward.

“Caribbean tourism is at its best when we collaborate, innovate, and celebrate together,” said James. “Antigua and Barbuda is proud to support platforms that recognize our region’s leaders, open doors for the next generation, and showcase the culture that continues to inspire travellers from around the world.”

The week ended on a high note as Antigua and Barbuda participated in the CTO Foundation’s Rum & Rhythm Benefit, featuring Antiguan Chef Claude Lewis, former winner of Food Network’s Chopped, alongside Antiguan-born mixologist Ralph John. Chef Claude showcased the destination’s culinary creativity through bold island flavors, while Ralph elevated the experience with signature rum-forward cocktails inspired by Antigua and Barbuda’s vibrant spirit. A respected mixologist with more than 20 years of experience in New York City’s restaurant industry, Ralph is known for crafting elevated beverage experiences rooted in Caribbean hospitality.

The signature event delivered a lively evening of Antiguan cuisine, mixology, and music, offering guests another taste of the twin-island destination’s rich food and beverage culture. Together, Chef Claude and Mixologist Ralph helped highlight the warmth, creativity, and authentic flavors that continue to make Antigua and Barbuda a sought-after culinary destination.

Held annually in New York, CTO’s Caribbean Week brings together Ministers, CEOs, tourism directors, travel advisors, media, industry partners, and representatives from across the region for one of the Caribbean’s premier tourism networking and promotional events in North America. This year’s edition featured leadership forums, strategic workshops, media and travel trade engagement, the Caribbean Women in Tourism Leadership Dinner and Awards, cultural celebrations, and the return of Rum & Rhythm, all designed to advance regional collaboration while celebrating the people, experiences, and destinations that make the Caribbean extraordinary.