Antigua and Barbuda Nominated as Caribbean’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination

The twin-island paradise of Antigua and Barbuda has officially been nominated for Caribbean’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination 2025 by the prestigious World Culinary Awards, a recognition that cements the destination’s flavourful rise in the global culinary spotlight.

Current premium viewers: 8

This nomination is a defining moment in the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s three-year journey,to reposition the islands as a leading force in Caribbean culinary tourism.

“We have long believed that Antigua and Barbuda’s food story is one worth telling – and now, the world is listening,” said The Honorable Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment. “This nomination is a reflection of our rich culinary heritage, and a celebration of the chefs, farmers, and creatives who continue to elevate our national identity through food. We proudly invite the world to taste Antigua and Barbuda.”

Key to the transformation, is the Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month initiative that reimagined the traditional idea of the popular Restaurant Week into a full-scale, month-long celebration of Antiguan and Barbudan cuisine, culture, and creativity. In addition to Restaurant Week, the Month includes FAB Fest (Food, Art and Beverage Festival), a vibrant, signature event that combines the islands’ top chefs, mixologists, artists, and food producers, as well as Eat Like A Local, a growing directory and digital map of certified vendors, food stalls, hidden gems, and authentic dining experiences.

The Caribbean Food Forum, a platform that brings together thought leaders, chefs, culinary entrepreneurs, and policymakers from across the region to engage in critical conversations around the future of Caribbean cuisine, food security, and culinary innovation, and curated Chef Events – offering intimate dining experiences and live cooking demonstrations also enriched the culinary month experience.

“With a deliberate investment in food culture, talent development, and experiential programming, Antigua and Barbuda has transformed from a destination known for its 365 beaches to one that now delights with 365 flavours and counting”, said Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Shermain Jeremy, Culinary Month Lead and Special Projects and Events Manager at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority when asked about the nomination, said, “to see this nomination happen is deeply rewarding. Culinary Month is about more than food. It’s about identity, pride, opportunity, and showing the world that small islands can lead big ideas. From our passionate chefs and mixologists to the small vendors in roadside stalls, we’ve built something rooted in culture and powered by the community – and we’re just getting started.”

“We now invite everyone to join us by casting a vote and showing the world what Antigua and Barbuda has to offer,” said Jeremy.

Voting is now open through August 15, 2025, and Antigua and Barbuda is calling on all food lovers, fans of the destination, and members of the diaspora to vote and support the destination’s continued culinary rise.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

Antigua (pronounced An-tee’ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches – one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month, Run in Paradise, prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere.

Find information on Antigua & Barbuda, go to visitantiguabarbuda.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

SEEN IN MAIN IMAGE: Chef Claude Lewis prepares his elevated take on Antigua and Barbuda’s traditional fungee and fish dish during Antigua and Barbuda’s Culinary Month – FAB FEST. Chef Claude Lewis’ culinary journey is marked by diverse experiences and a passion for global flavours rooted in his Antiguan heritage – Photo courtesy, of The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.