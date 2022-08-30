Antigua and Barbuda: New Travel Advisory

Antigua and Barbuda Government has updated its travel advisory effective August 29, 2022, to facilitate the smooth movement of passengers.

Antigua and Barbuda has benefitted from a highly successful strategy of mass vaccinations, quick detection of imported and community-spread infections, and proactive public awareness campaigns in significantly reducing COVID 19 infection levels for the past five (5) months.

At the same time, the State remains focused in its ongoing interventions to mitigate the risk of resurgence of COVID-l9 levels. This strategy is intended to protect and safeguard the health of both residents and visitors to Antigua and Barbuda.

Nationals and residents of Antigua and Barbuda are strongly advised to check travel advisories of destination countries prior to travel at this time.

The protocols implemented are as follows:

1. All COVID-19 restrictions are to be lifted for arriving passengers by air.

2. COVID-19 restrictions are also lifted for persons arriving by yacht or ferry services. However, all marine pleasure craft and ferry services entering the waters of Antigua and Barbuda should contact the Antigua Port Authority, using VHF Channel 16, at least six (6) hours prior to arrival. Instructions will be given to guide the crafts to either the Nevis Street Pier or English/Falmouth Harbours, Jolly Harbour, or other holding area.

3. Passengers arriving aboard cruise ships are subject to the protocols enforced by the cruise lines until such time as the cruise lines themselves alter their protocols.

For the full travel protocols, visitors are advised to go to the website.

