Antigua and Barbuda Makes Exciting Return to North America at CTO Caribbean Week

The dynamic, dual-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda made an exciting return to the North American market this week at the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Caribbean Week.

From June 1 to June 6, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) joined representatives from dozens of other Caribbean countries at The Westin New York at Times Square and played a leading role in showcasing the future of Caribbean tourism.

The high-profile delegation from Antigua and Barbuda was led by the Honorable Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment. He was joined by:

Sandra Joseph, Permanent Secretary, Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Tourism

Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority

Dean Fenton, Director of Tourism, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority-USA

Charmaine Spencer, Director of Tourism, Caribbean and LATAM

Arah Robins, Marketing Communications Executive, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority-USA

Andy Liburd, Sales and Marketing Officer, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority-USA

Annette Aflack, Director of Special Events, Promotion, and Protocol, Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Tourism

“Caribbean Week – and the spirit of cooperation that defines it – has a special place in our hearts.”

The Honorable Minister Fernandez, speaking to members of the media, added, “I think the enduring appeal of this event speaks to the level of commitment in the Caribbean, and how hard we are all working collectively to share our offerings with North America and the world.”

The delegation made the most of their time at the event, shining a spotlight on the many virtues of Antigua and Barbuda as a destination through a robust schedule of speeches, participation in the Ministers’ forum, and marquee appearances. The Honorable Minister was joined by Antiguan Chef Claude Lewis, former winner of Food Network’s Chopped, for a segment on WPIX TV, in which they explored the vibrant cuisine of the country, its beautiful beaches, and its eminent accessibility from North America. The Minister of Tourism also met with Travel Weekly’s Editor-In-Chief, Arnie Weissman, and Katherine LaGrave, deputy editor from AFAR Magazine, providing a destination update. Additionally, Antigua & Barbuda sponsored English Harbour Rum cocktails at AFAR’s private Caribbean Week reception.

CEO Colin C. James – also the chairman of the CTO’s events committee – officially opened Caribbean Week with thoughtful remarks and a prayer, thanking attendees and appealing to the shared strength between the competing, yet collaborating, countries.

“Everyone who is familiar with us will understand why we celebrate – and are eternally thankful for – our region’s resilience,” said James in his address. “We are grateful, too, to be blessed with the natural assets that make us such a desirable destination in this highly competitive tourism industry. That competition keeps us on our toes, keeps us crafting new strategies and delivering even greater value, keeps us improving the quality and sustainability of our product.”

For the second year in a row, the ABTA also hosted a sold-out Caribbean Women’s Leadership Dinner & Awards ceremony on Monday, June 2. This highly anticipated event honours and recognizes the achievements of the many women leading innovation in the Caribbean tourism industry across three distinguished categories: the Director of Tourism Award, the Minister of Tourism Award, and the Secretary-General’s Distinguished Service Award.

The ABTA also participated in Media Marketplace, providing a structured forum in which the destination engaged directly with representatives from trade, consumer, and diaspora media sectors. During this event, Antigua and Barbuda showcased its unique attractions, rich cultural heritage, and ongoing tourism initiatives to key journalists and industry influencers.

The delegation concluded Caribbean Week by bringing the spirit of the Caribbean to Times Square as part of the inaugural CTO Caribbean Cultural Showcase. Co-hosted by Arah Robins, Marketing Communications Executive for Antigua and Barbuda, the island’s presentation—featuring professional cultural dancers, renowned Caribbean soca artists, and the towering figures of the Moko Jumbies—captivated both visitors and New Yorkers at the Crossroads of the World.

Held annually in New York, the CTO’s Caribbean Week brings together Ministers, CEOs, travel agents, and other representatives from across dozens of islands for what has become the premier Caribbean tourism exhibition and networking event in North America. This year’s edition of the event, under the theme “Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism,” educated and entertained attendees with industry leadership forums, strategic workshops, a media marketplace, artificial intelligence panels, and sponsored celebrations of Caribbean culture.

For more information about Caribbean Week, visit caribbeanweek.oncebaribbean.org.

To learn more about Antigua and Barbuda, go to VisitAntiguaBarbuda.com.

Visit Antigua & Barbuda – The beach is just the beginning

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

Antigua (pronounced An-tee’ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches – one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month, Run in Paradise, prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere.

Find information on Antigua & Barbuda, go to visitantiguabarbuda.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

SEEN IN MAIN IMAGE: From left to right: Andy Liburd, Sales and Marketing Officer, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority-USA, Charmaine Spencer, Director of Tourism, Caribbean and LATAM, Arah Robins, Marketing Communications Executive, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority-USA, Honorable Charles “Max” Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment, Antiguan Chef Claude Lewis, former winner of Food Network’s Chopped, Naim T Cuevas, Sous Chef, Dean Fenton, Director of Tourism, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority-USA