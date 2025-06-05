Antigua and Barbuda Honored for Coral Reef Restoration on Travel Green List 2025

Current premium viewers: 14

Antigua and Barbuda has earned a place on the respected 2025 Travel Green List by Wanderlust, a global travel platform based in the UK. This marks the first time the destination has featured on the list, which celebrates global leaders in sustainable and responsible tourism.

Antigua and Barbuda’s inclusion recognizes the groundbreaking work of The Elkhorn Marine Conservancy’s Coral Reef Restoration Project, an initiative focused on protecting and rebuilding the twin-island nation’s marine ecosystems. It supports local biodiversity, safeguards coastal communities, and strengthens the tourism and fishing industries central to Antigua’s economy.

This global recognition was the result of ongoing efforts by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s UK team, led by Director of Tourism for the UK and Europe, Cherrie Osborne, to spotlight the destination’s sustainability initiatives in one of its key markets. The UK team worked closely with media to raise awareness of the Coral Reef Restoration Project, culminating in its selection by Wanderlust’s editorial board for the 2025 list.

“The Coral Reef Restoration Project is a shining example of the impactful, long-term environmental work being done in Antigua and Barbuda.”

Cherrie Osborne added, “It’s a privilege to see this recognized by a publication as influential as Wanderlust.”

The project, operated by The Elkhorn Marine Conservancy, involves collecting coral fragments, nurturing them in underwater nurseries, and transplanting them onto damaged reefs. Over 1,000 coral fragments are currently being cultivated, with expansion plans underway.

At World Travel Market 2024, the project was also featured on the Antigua and Barbuda stand through an immersive VR coral restoration experience a key moment in the UK campaign to promote sustainable tourism.

Key benefits of the initiative include:

Strengthening local fisheries and protecting coastal areas

Creating eco-tourism experiences rooted in education and engagement

Promoting biodiversity and long-term environmental health

This recognition by Wanderlust affirms Antigua and Barbuda’s place on the global stage as a destination not only rich in natural beauty but also committed to protecting that beauty for future generations. It follows other standout moments this year, including a beautiful Caribbean feature in Wanderlust spotlighting Humble and Free’s Raz and Kayla, which captured the spirit of the islands through local voices and authentic storytelling.

See the link to the green list here.

