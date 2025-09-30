The twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda proudly celebrated its National Day at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, on September 28 with a ceremonial flag-raising event, followed by a vibrant cultural performance under the theme ‘Wadadli, Wa’Omoni – The Pearls of the Caribbean’.

The showcase captured the spirit of Antigua and Barbuda through music, dance, and storytelling. From the pulsating rhythms of African-inspired drumming and dance to the infectious energy of Carnival and Soca, the performance unfolded as a tapestry of heritage and celebration. With Director of Culture Khan Cordice on the steelpan, Antigua Carnival Soca Monarch Tian Winter providing the vocals, and the Antigua and Barbuda Cultural Group of dancers led by Thyana Sebastian, audiences were captivated by a dynamic fusion of sound, movement, and emotion.

The Antigua and Barbuda Delegation was led by the Honourable E.P. Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who delivered remarks at the official ceremony, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to participate in Expo 2025.

Antigua and Barbuda Celebrates National Day at EXPO 2025 Osaka

“This Expo, under the theme ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives,’ aligns perfectly with our national ethos,” said Minister Greene. “Our pavilion, themed ‘Saving Lives,’ showcases our dedication to environmental preservation, socio-cultural richness, and economic innovation. As we celebrate Antigua and Barbuda’s National Day, let us remember that we are all connected by a shared dream: a future of peace, sustainability, and mutual respect.”

Representing the Government of Japan, Mr. Ito Yoshitaka, Minister in charge of World Expo 2025, speaking through an interpreter, reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Antigua and Barbuda and to upholding shared values. He expressed hope that the Expo will continue to deepen ties between the two nations.

Since opening its pavilion in April, Antigua and Barbuda has already attracted close to one million visitors, an extraordinary demonstration of global interest in the nation’s story and culture.

Antigua and Barbuda Celebrates National Day at EXPO 2025 Osaka

“Being a part of Japan Expo 2025 is a historic moment for our twin-island state. The admiration for Antigua and Barbuda was overwhelmingly heartfelt,” said Javier Jacobs, Commissioner General for Antigua and Barbuda at Expo Japan, and lead representative for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

“Our participation at Expo 2025 is not only about showcasing our heritage and creativity but heavily focusing on strengthening international friendships and opening doors to new opportunities for cultural exchange, investment, and partnership towards sustainable initiatives and tourism growth for mutual benefit,” said Jacobs.

World Expo 2025, continues in Osaka, Japan until October 13, 2025.