Three of Antigua and Barbuda’s top musical talents have triumphantly concluded a week-long cultural outreach tour across the United Kingdom, bringing the nation’s acclaimed Carnival vibes to Europe’s largest street festival and delivering a resounding success for the twin-island destination.

Tian Winter (2025 double Party Monarch champion), DJ Quest (international DJ/producer), and Young Vice (2024 Party Soca Monarch winner) captivated audiences at Notting Hill Carnival before culminating the tour with a sold-out diaspora showcase in Leicester.

The initiative, sponsored by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (UK & Europe) and the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, generated substantial engagement. At Notting Hill Carnival, which attracts two million attendees over two days, the artists featured on the Island Mas UK float in full national branding and performed live Antiguan Soca to 2,600 people, energising the crowd and amplifying the country’s presence.

The team also headlined Dreamland J’ouvert in St Albans, a key pre-carnival celebration, which welcomed 3,500 attendees, positioning Antigua and Barbuda as a cultural highlight on the UK Soca circuit.

Melissa Christian from Island Mas UK said: ‘It was a powerful moment to bring true Antiguans and Barbudans to two of the UK’s biggest Carnival stages. Sharing the platform we have cultivated with such talented artists felt incredibly meaningful. Their presence added authenticity, energy, and pride, and the response from the crowds spoke volumes.’

The artists featured on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Seani B show (28 August), where they taught Antiguans dance moves in a segment titled ‘Learning de Dance’, got interviewed by Soca News and had fun creating content with Triniboi Joocie.

Ambassador Elizabeth Makhoul, Chairperson of the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, commented, “We feel proud to promote our Carnival culture on international platforms. Sharing the energy, creativity, and spirit of Antigua Carnival with UK audiences shows just how powerful our cultural exports can be. It is opportunities like these that inspire deeper interest in what truly makes our Carnival the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival.”

A key stop was Leicester, home to the UK’s largest Antiguans and Barbudans diaspora community. The tour’s sold-out grand finale, ‘ Road to Antigua Carnival 2026,’ drew over three hundred attendees, with more than 80% of tickets claimed in under 24 hours. Guests enjoyed live performances, authentic Antigua and Barbuda cuisine, a tribute to Burning Flames’ 40th anniversary, and a 100% Antiguan and Barbudan music policy throughout the night. One lucky attendee also won a free trip to Antigua Carnival 2026.

Cherrie Osborne, Director of Tourism UK & Europe, said: “Having our artists headline in both London and Leicester has been incredible for the 2026 Carnival campaign. The reception we have had has already sparked a surge of enquiries about travelling to Antigua. This kind of authentic cultural engagement is precisely what helps turn interest into actual visits and lasting connections.”

The initiative reflects the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s wider strategy of leveraging music and culture to engage UK audiences. With Carnival 2026 set to place Antigua and Barbuda firmly in the global spotlight, the UK’s strong diaspora presence offers a vital bridge to new visitors while reinforcing the destination’s role as a Caribbean cultural hub.