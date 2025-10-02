Antigua and Barbuda Art Week Returns, Transforming the Twin Islands into A Vibrant Canvas of Culture

Antigua and Barbuda will be filled with ‘Culture in Colour’ this November as Antigua and Barbuda Art Week returns from November 26 to December 2, 2025, transforming the twin-island destination into a vibrant celebration of visual art, fashion, music, spoken word, dance, and cultural expression.

Presented by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority in partnership with the Department of Culture, this year’s edition promises to be the most immersive yet, blending traditional art forms with modern creativity in a showcase of Antigua and Barbuda’s dynamic culture.

We are delighted to welcome visitors from around the world and residents at home to Antigua and Barbuda Art Week 2025,” said Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. “Art Week is an invitation to immerse yourself in the creativity, culture, and stories that make our twin-islands unique. Beyond our 365 beaches, Art Week places on show the creative side of Antigua and Barbuda, and we look forward to sharing that with everyone who joins us.”

From the historic Redcliffe Quay and Heritage Quay to the bustling arrival halls of V.C. Bird International Airport, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week 2025 will activate spaces across Antigua and Barbuda with exhibitions, fashion shows, and community-driven art experiences.

Art Week opens on November 26 with a spectacular Opening Night celebration at Redcliffe Quay, where visitors can experience live art demonstrations, musical performances, and art under the stars. The event sets the tone for a week-long programme designed to immerse audiences in the twin-islands creativity.

At the Dr. Alister Francis Campus – Antigua and Barbuda College of Advanced Studies, starting November 27, art lovers will encounter the Visual Arts Exhibition, featuring work by noted Antiguan artist Mark Brown alongside pieces from the Fine Arts and Creative Industries students. Meanwhile, sustainability takes centre stage with a Sustainable Art Workshop hosted by Good Humans 268 Inc., exploring eco-friendly materials.

Throughout the week, Art Week will present opportunities for dialogue and exploration. The Art Talk: “The Future of Caribbean Creativity” will feature leading artists and cultural practitioners discussing the evolving landscape of the creative industries.

Fashion takes the spotlight on November 30 with the much-anticipated ‘ZOIGE’ Fashion Show and Exhibit, hosted by Antigua and Barbuda fashion designer Garrett Javan, showcasing bold new aesthetics and creating an interactive fashion experience.

And in one of the week’s most engaging experiences, art students and art lovers can join Art and Culture Bus Tours on November 28 and 29, offering curated journeys through Antigua’s scenic and inspiring landscape to creative art galleries and artisan spaces for those seeking hidden art gems and local products.

“We are incredibly excited about how Antigua and Barbuda Art Week continues to evolve, with community engagement at its core and our local artists firmly in the spotlight,” said Maria Blackman, Art Week Lead and Marketing Communications Manager at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Other Antigua and Barbuda Art Week Highlights include:

The Student Art Competition: now open to Antigua and Barbuda students ages 7 – 17. (For entry requirements contact the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)

Expressions of Art and Fashion Exhibit: V.C. Bird International Airport (Nov 27 – Dec 4)

Rhythm and Vibes: An evening of vibes, music, dance and spoken word at Hodges Bay Resort and Spa (Nov 28)

Mandalas and Mojitos: A relaxed art-and-cocktail evening of painting and sipping at ‘Local’ in Bay Gardens (Nov 28)

Art in the Quay: Exhibitions in Redcliffe Quay with The Quay Studio featuring work of late prominent artists, professional artists and up and coming artists.

And in Heritage Quay, an artisan market and the Canvas and Cocktails paint-and-sip experience with the Antigua Cruise Port (Nov 29)

Brunch with the Arts: A Sunday brunch featuring local entertainment at Julees, along with Sweet Shades and Flavours ChARTcuterie, a creative and culinary sip and paint experience (Nov 30)

Open Studios and Galleries: Island-wide artist studio tours (Dec 1 and Dec 2)

Most activities are free and open to the public, with select experiences requiring pre-registration. For paid events, tickets starting as low as EC$75 go on sale mid-October at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, on the TickeTing App and through other event organisers.

For the event schedule and updates on hotel packages, go to www.visitantiguabarbuda.com or follow @antiguabarbudaartweek on social media.

ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

Antigua (pronounced An-tee’ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches – one for every day of the year.

The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only continuously working Georgian era dockyard in the world, and a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the Antigua Racing Cup, Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month, the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival and Antiguaand Barbuda Art Week. Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere.

Find information on Antigua and Barbuda at: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/antiguabarbuda Facebook: www.facebook.com/antiguabarbuda;Instagram: www.instagram.com/AntiguaandBarbuda