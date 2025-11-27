Antigua and Barbuda Art Week Opens With Symphony Colours

The third edition of Antigua and Barbuda Art Week opened last evening at historic Redcliffe Quay with ‘Symphony of Colours’, an evening featuring live music, cultural performances, spoken word, and opening remarks from tourism and culture officials.

Speaking on the importance of Antigua and Barbuda Art Week, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority CEO, Colin C. James said, “Antigua and Barbuda Art Week is a celebration of who we are, it is a celebration of our spirit, it brings together people – locals, visitors, dreamers, creators and the ‘I can’t draw a straight-line crowd’. And that is the magic of it, there is something here for everybody.”

He noted that, “what the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has done with this event is to highlight the depths of our talent here in these two beautiful islands – the beauty of our heritage and the power of the arts – to build bridges, spark conversations and unite us as a people”.

Director of Culture in the Department of Culture, Khan Cordice, also spoke on the role of the arts, saying, “Initiatives like these are much more than just showcases, they are investments, in imagination, innovation and national identity. They open doors for creators across generations to experiment, express, and elevate their craft. Whether through the stroke of a brush, the movement of a hand, the rhythm of the heart, or the music that becomes their canvas, our artists prove that colour is just something we see, it is something we feel.”

Antigua & Barbuda Art Week – Visit Antigua & Barbuda Throughout the week, the landscape will be adorned with colourful and poignant displays of Antigua and Barbuda’s rich art at stunning exhibitions. The air will resonate with the sounds of live music and evocative spoken word performances, dancers will perform dynamic routines and the creativity of artisans and fashion designers will be on display, all bringing the twin-island to life.

He thanked the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority team for their “continued belief in the power of the arts, to tell our story to the world. Our growing partnership between the Department of Culture and The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority continues to demonstrate what is achievable when culture and the arts, and tourism work hand in hand.”

Guests enjoyed performances by O’dane Doyley, Lael Farrell, Maurisha Potter, Vaughn Parker, RT Performers, the Antigua and Barbuda Department of Culture’s Cultural Performers, and the Point and Villa Iron Band.

Visual artist and owner of Zemi Art Gallery, Stephen Murphy, who has been an advocate for the visual arts and an instrumental partner for Antigua and Barbuda Art Week, also delivered remarks and officially opened the exhibits in the Quay. These include Quay Studio, showcasing work from over thirty artists, and the newest space, The Barracks Art Gallery.

Murphy indicated, that for Art Week 2025, the Barracks Art Gallery presents a retrospective exhibition celebrating the works of former Antiguan artists. The initiative aims to preserve and document the island’s artistic legacy, with featured pieces from late artists including ET Henry, Frank Walter, Rhonda Williams and others.

Antigua and Barbuda Art Week will run until December 2. With over 15 experiences and exhibitions taking place for the week, spanning, music, fashion, movies, sip-and-paints, open galleries and special exhibits, lovers of the arts, are invited to view the full schedule on www.visitantiguabarbuda.com.

Upcoming signature events for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority include, the Art and Culture Bus Tour (Nov 28), Rhythm and Vibes (Nov 28) at Hodges Bay Resort and Spa, and Canvas and Cocktails (Nov 29) at Heritage Quay in partnership with Long Bay Brewing and the Antigua Cruise Port. For Art Week event ticket purchases contact the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, independent event organisers or online via the TickeTing app on your mobile device.